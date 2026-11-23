ETV Bharat / state

ED Summons AAP MLA, Family Members In Probe Against Moga Legislator

Chandigarh: The Enforcement Directorate has summoned the AAP MLA from Dharamkot, some serving and retired Punjab government officials and family members of Moga MLA Amandeep Kaur Arora in a money laundering probe against the woman legislator.

PTI had earlier reported that Kaur Arora (42) and her husband Rakesh Arora have been summoned by the federal probe agency to depose at its Chandigarh zonal office for questioning on November 26 and November 25, respectively. The agency has called Devinderjeet Singh Laddi Dhose, MLA from Dharamkot, for questioning in the case against Kaur Arora on November 27, officials said.

Dhose is understood to have been called by the agency to understand transactions related to a crematorium land compensation in Dharamkot, apart from alleged beneficial interest in some land parcels.

After searches were conducted against Kaur Arora earlier this month, the ED issued a statement and alleged that she and her husband facilitated the siphoning of compensation funds the government gave to locals in Moga district whose land was acquired for constructing a highway.

The ED case stems from an FIR filed by Moga Police (Dharamkot police station) on charges of manipulating revenue records of a government land in Adhraman village, which resulted in the wrongful disbursement of more than Rs 1 crore for the land acquired for the construction of National Highway No 754A.

Kaur Arora's father Jaspal Singh, brother Valjinder Singh and maternal uncle Harminder Singh have been asked to depose on November 27, November 30 and December 2, respectively.