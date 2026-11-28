ETV Bharat / state

ED Seizes One Kg Gold Bar, Freezes Rs 3.16 Lakh During Raids In Punjab's Mohali

Representational image ( ETV Bharat )

Mohali: The Jalandhar Zonal Office of the Enforcement Directorate has conducted search operations at various locations in Mohali and Chandigarh under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 and seized huge amount of gold and cash.

According to the official press release issued by the ED on Saturday, the operation was carried out on November 20, 2026 at alleged illegal colonies 'Dream Meadows-1' and 'Dream Meadows-2' developed and regularized by M/S WWICS Estates Private Limited.

According to the agency, during the raid, one kg gold bar worth over Rs 1.23 crore was recovered and seized. Besides, Rs 3.16 crore was frozen in the form of fixed deposits and bank balances. The ED press release said that the investigation was initiated on the basis of two FIRs registered by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau, Mohali. According to the agency, the first FIR alleged that M/S WWICS Estates Private Limited and its Director Davinder Singh Sandhu, in alleged connivance with Public Works Department (PWD B&R) Executive Engineer Nimratdeep Singh, other government officials and private individuals, developed and regularized illegal colonies named 'Dream Meadow-1' and 'Dream Meadow-2' at Kurali village in SAS Nagar, Mohali. According to the release, the second FIR alleges that Nimratdeep, during the investigation period from April 1, 2004 to December 10, 2020, acquired assets beyond his means illegally through his family members and other associates.