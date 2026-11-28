ED Seizes One Kg Gold Bar, Freezes Rs 3.16 Lakh During Raids In Punjab's Mohali
The agency raided two colonies constructed illegally by a private company in connivance with an executive engineer of PWD.
Published : November 28, 2026 at 9:21 PM IST
Mohali: The Jalandhar Zonal Office of the Enforcement Directorate has conducted search operations at various locations in Mohali and Chandigarh under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 and seized huge amount of gold and cash.
According to the official press release issued by the ED on Saturday, the operation was carried out on November 20, 2026 at alleged illegal colonies 'Dream Meadows-1' and 'Dream Meadows-2' developed and regularized by M/S WWICS Estates Private Limited.
According to the agency, during the raid, one kg gold bar worth over Rs 1.23 crore was recovered and seized. Besides, Rs 3.16 crore was frozen in the form of fixed deposits and bank balances.
The ED press release said that the investigation was initiated on the basis of two FIRs registered by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau, Mohali. According to the agency, the first FIR alleged that M/S WWICS Estates Private Limited and its Director Davinder Singh Sandhu, in alleged connivance with Public Works Department (PWD B&R) Executive Engineer Nimratdeep Singh, other government officials and private individuals, developed and regularized illegal colonies named 'Dream Meadow-1' and 'Dream Meadow-2' at Kurali village in SAS Nagar, Mohali.
According to the release, the second FIR alleges that Nimratdeep, during the investigation period from April 1, 2004 to December 10, 2020, acquired assets beyond his means illegally through his family members and other associates.
ED, Jalandhar has conducted search operations on 20.11.2026 under PMLA, 2002 in a matter related to development and regularization of illegal colonies viz. Dream Meadows-I and Dream Meadows-II by M/s WWICS Estates Private Limited which resulted into recovery and seizure of 1 Kg Gold bar, various incriminating documents & digital devices along with freezing of ₹3.16 Crore (Approx.) in the form of FDRs and bank balances.— ED (@dir_ed) November 28, 2026
According to the agency, investigation has revealed that the company initially planned 'Dream Meadows-1' and 'Dream Meadows-2' as a single colony. It is alleged that with the intention of avoiding payment of the required government fee, the company deliberately presented it as two separate colonies, thereby allegedly causing financial loss to the government exchequer by paying less fee.
The agency further claimed that the colonies were developed on the basis of alleged fake consent letters on land purchased from different vendors, which was used to obtain regularization certificates from the development authorities.
Further investigation revealed that Nimratdeep accumulated assets beyond his income in the form of several immovable properties in his name, the name of his family members and related entities. Various objectionable records, documents and digital devices were also recovered and seized during the search operation. The ED clarified that the seized documents and records are being scrutinized to ascertain the true scope of the proceeds of crime and further investigation into the matter is underway.
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