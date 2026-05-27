ED Seizes High-End Cars, Cash And Bank Accounts In IPL Betting Case
Several bank accounts which were found to have been used in the illegal IPL betting activities have also been frozen by the ED.
Published : May 27, 2026 at 9:51 PM IST
Guwahati: The Guwahati Zonal Office of Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at multiple locations in New Delhi, Guwahati and Tinsukia in Assam, and seized three high-end cars and several bank accounts in connection with the Indian Premier League (IPL) betting case on late Tuesday night.
ED, in an official statement, issued on Wednesday, said that during the search operations, which continued overnight, various incriminating evidence (including mobile phones and other electronic storage media), unaccounted cash amounting to Rs. 13 lakh, three high-end motor vehicles -- one Mercedes-Benz, one MG Hector car and one Toyota Fortuner -- have been seized.
Furthermore, several bank accounts which were found to have been used in the illegal IPL betting activities have also been frozen, the probe agency said.
The ED action was related to an investigation into a large-scale illegal IPL cricket betting racket and the laundering of proceeds of crime generated therefrom. A case has been registered in this regard under relevant sections of the PMLA, 2002.
ED initiated investigation on the basis of FIR registered by the Crime Branch Police Station, Guwahati, against Deepesh Bajoria, Ronak Bajoria, Rajesh Jain and others for offences under various Sections of Indian Penal Code, 1860 and Assam Game and Betting Act, 1970.
Subsequently, two more FIRs registered by the Tinsukia Police Station in Assam against Bikash Beria, Nitin Beria, Suprit Biswas and others, pertaining to similar illegal IPL betting operations carried on by an interlinked syndicate were incorporated in March 30, 2026.
Investigation has revealed that the accused persons were operating a well-organised, hierarchical and technologically enabled illegal betting and gambling racket on IPL cricket matches.
Bets were solicited, accepted and settled through mobile phones using encrypted messaging platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram and Instagram, and through the offshore online betting platforms. The proceeds of betting were received and disbursed in cash as well as through digital channels (UPI/bank transfers), and were thereafter layered, parked and projected as untainted property through a network of family members and associates spanning Guwahati, Tinsukia and Delhi, the probe agency said.
It added that the searches were conducted at the residential premises of Deepesh Bajoria, Ronak Bajoria, Rajesh Jain, Vikash Agarwal, Suprit Biswas, Bikash Beria, Nitin Beria and Durga Prasad Beria, and at a commercial premises operating under the name 'Roycee' (previously "Playboy") in Guwahati.
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