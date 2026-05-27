ETV Bharat / state

ED Seizes High-End Cars, Cash And Bank Accounts In IPL Betting Case

Guwahati: The Guwahati Zonal Office of Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at multiple locations in New Delhi, Guwahati and Tinsukia in Assam, and seized three high-end cars and several bank accounts in connection with the Indian Premier League (IPL) betting case on late Tuesday night.

ED, in an official statement, issued on Wednesday, said that during the search operations, which continued overnight, various incriminating evidence (including mobile phones and other electronic storage media), unaccounted cash amounting to Rs. 13 lakh, three high-end motor vehicles -- one Mercedes-Benz, one MG Hector car and one Toyota Fortuner -- have been seized.

Furthermore, several bank accounts which were found to have been used in the illegal IPL betting activities have also been frozen, the probe agency said.

The ED action was related to an investigation into a large-scale illegal IPL cricket betting racket and the laundering of proceeds of crime generated therefrom. A case has been registered in this regard under relevant sections of the PMLA, 2002.

ED initiated investigation on the basis of FIR registered by the Crime Branch Police Station, Guwahati, against Deepesh Bajoria, Ronak Bajoria, Rajesh Jain and others for offences under various Sections of Indian Penal Code, 1860 and Assam Game and Betting Act, 1970.