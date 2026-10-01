ETV Bharat / state

ED Searches Four Locations In Bengal Over 'Areca Nut Smuggling'

Siliguri: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted simultaneous searches in four locations across Siliguri and Bagdogra in West Bengal's Darjeeling district in connection with alleged smuggling of areca nuts.

Officials said two locations in Bagdogra and Siliguri were raided during the day.

The first raid was conducted at the residence and office of Sandip Baid, a resident of Siliguri's Bardhaman Road area. ED officials cordoned off the house for a long time while examining various documents, financial transaction records, and other important papers.

Simultaneously, officials raided the house of Dheeraj Ghosh, a well-known areca nut trader from Bagdogra, followed by his office at Panitanki More in Siliguri. Verification of various documents and statements is currently underway. Central force personnel have cordoned off the area to maintain security.