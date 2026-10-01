ED Searches Four Locations In Bengal Over 'Areca Nut Smuggling'
Searches were conducted at the house and office of an areca nut trader from Bagdogra and a resident of Siliguri, reports Subhadeep Roy Nandi.
Published : October 1, 2026 at 5:41 PM IST
Siliguri: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted simultaneous searches in four locations across Siliguri and Bagdogra in West Bengal's Darjeeling district in connection with alleged smuggling of areca nuts.
Officials said two locations in Bagdogra and Siliguri were raided during the day.
The first raid was conducted at the residence and office of Sandip Baid, a resident of Siliguri's Bardhaman Road area. ED officials cordoned off the house for a long time while examining various documents, financial transaction records, and other important papers.
Simultaneously, officials raided the house of Dheeraj Ghosh, a well-known areca nut trader from Bagdogra, followed by his office at Panitanki More in Siliguri. Verification of various documents and statements is currently underway. Central force personnel have cordoned off the area to maintain security.
When contacted, Siliguri Police Commissioner Syed Waqar Raza declined to comment while ED has not yet issued any official statement regarding the raid.
However, sources indicate that the operation is being conducted in connection with a specific case from 2024 related to an alleged smuggling of areca nuts.
No information has been received from the ED regarding the documents or cash recovered during the searches or the persons facing primary allegations.
Sources said officials are proceeding based on significant leads concerning financial irregularities and illegal transactions related to the case. The simultaneous raids have sparked widespread panic in Siliguri and Bagdogra areas.
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