ETV Bharat / state

ED Raids Former Chhattisgarh Congress Treasurer Ramgopal Agrawal's Residence In Dhamtari

Dhamtari: A team of Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials, on Thursday morning, raided the Industrial Ward residence of senior Congress leader and former party treasurer Ramgopal Agrawal, who is currently lodged in jail, in Dhamtari. ED officials have been examining documents and records at the residence since morning.

According to preliminary information, four ED officials and four security personnel are present at the Congress leader's house. The ED team arrived at Agrawal's residence in two separate vehicles, accompanied by security personnel. According to initial information, the team consists of eight individuals.

Security arrangements have been strengthened around the residence, while the ED action has also triggered discussions locally. It has also has intensified political discussions in the state.

The action is reportedly linked to the investigation into cases related to the alleged liquor scam, coal scam and custom milling irregularities in Chhattisgarh. However, the investigating agency has not yet issued any detailed official statement regarding the action or confirmed the specific reason for the search.