ETV Bharat / state

Keralam: ED Registers PMLA Case Over Attacks On Officials After Pinarayi Residence Raid

Ernakulam: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has stepped up its probe into the alleged attack on its officials following a raid at the residence of Keralam Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan, registering a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against the 27 people named in the state police FIR.

The development assumes significance as the ED is examining whether the alleged violence against its officials was part of a wider conspiracy to obstruct its investigation into the CMRL-Exalogic money laundering case, popularly referred to as the ‘monthly payoff’ case.

The incident occurred on May 27 when a group of alleged Communist Part of India (Marxist) workers reportedly confronted and attacked ED officials while they were returning after completing an inspection at Pinarayi Vijayan's private residence in Thiruvananthapuram.

The state police had subsequently registered a case naming 27 people as accused. The ED has now reportedly included the same 27 individuals in its PMLA case.

ED Examines Alleged Conspiracy

According to ED sources, the agency is examining whether the alleged attack was a pre-planned attempt to obstruct officials from discharging their duties and interfere with the investigation.

The agency is also looking into whether any of those involved, or their alleged facilitators, received financial assistance or other forms of remuneration to disrupt the investigation or facilitate the destruction or concealment of evidence.

The possible role of prominent CPI(M) leaders who were present at the scene is also expected to come under the ED's scrutiny, sources said. However, mere mere presence at the spot would not by itself establish involvement in the alleged offence.

The ED is also examining whether the attack had any connection with material or evidence seized during the inspection at Pinarayi Vijayan's residence.

ED Questions Police Probe