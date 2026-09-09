Keralam: ED Registers PMLA Case Over Attacks On Officials After Pinarayi Residence Raid
The central agency is understood to be dissatisfied with the Keralam police investigation, which it believes has focused primarily on physical assault and related offences.
Published : September 9, 2026 at 2:27 PM IST
Ernakulam: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has stepped up its probe into the alleged attack on its officials following a raid at the residence of Keralam Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan, registering a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against the 27 people named in the state police FIR.
The development assumes significance as the ED is examining whether the alleged violence against its officials was part of a wider conspiracy to obstruct its investigation into the CMRL-Exalogic money laundering case, popularly referred to as the ‘monthly payoff’ case.
The incident occurred on May 27 when a group of alleged Communist Part of India (Marxist) workers reportedly confronted and attacked ED officials while they were returning after completing an inspection at Pinarayi Vijayan's private residence in Thiruvananthapuram.
The state police had subsequently registered a case naming 27 people as accused. The ED has now reportedly included the same 27 individuals in its PMLA case.
ED Examines Alleged Conspiracy
According to ED sources, the agency is examining whether the alleged attack was a pre-planned attempt to obstruct officials from discharging their duties and interfere with the investigation.
The agency is also looking into whether any of those involved, or their alleged facilitators, received financial assistance or other forms of remuneration to disrupt the investigation or facilitate the destruction or concealment of evidence.
The possible role of prominent CPI(M) leaders who were present at the scene is also expected to come under the ED's scrutiny, sources said. However, mere mere presence at the spot would not by itself establish involvement in the alleged offence.
The ED is also examining whether the attack had any connection with material or evidence seized during the inspection at Pinarayi Vijayan's residence.
ED Questions Police Probe
The central agency is understood to be dissatisfied with the scope of the initial police investigation, which it believes has focused primarily on the physical assault and related offences.
The ED is now examining whether the incident involved a larger conspiracy aimed at obstructing its investigation into the alleged financial transactions under scrutiny in the CMRL case.
Further action, including the issuing of summons to the accused and other persons whose involvement may emerge during the investigation, is expected after the agency examines the available evidence.
Comes After ED Seeks FIR in CMRL Case
The latest development comes shortly after the ED approached Kerala Police seeking registration of a case against Pinarayi Vijayan, his daughter Veena T and his son-in-law, former minister and now Beypore MLA P A Mohammed in connection with the CMRL-Exalogic case.
The ED has alleged that CMRL made payments of around ₹2.78 crore to Veena's company, Exalogic Solutions, purportedly towards IT-related services, and has questioned the nature of the services provided. The agency has also alleged that Pinarayi Vijayan received ₹3.28 crore through Veena as part of the alleged financial arrangement.
These allegations are under investigation and have not been established by a court.
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