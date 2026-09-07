ETV Bharat / state

ED Raids TMC MP Nadimul Haque's House Among Seven Locations In Bengal, Delhi, Jharkhand In Money Laundering Case

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted searches at the residence of Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Nadimul Haque among seven locations across Delhi, West Bengal and Jharkhand in an alleged money laundering case involving him and an Urdu newspaper "Akhbar E Mashriq", accused of promoting communal disharmony and engaging in illegal transactions from suspicious sources.

The ED’s Kolkata zonal office team is conducting the searches in coordination with security forces and state police.

Haque is the director of the Urdu daily, "Akhbar E Mashriq Pvt Ltd".

Officials said an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) was registered based on a First Information Report (FIR) filed by the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate in West Bengal. Officials said the case involves allegations of publishing material that promotes communal disharmony, as well as illegal and unaccounted cash transactions, including funding from suspicious sources.