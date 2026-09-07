ED Raids TMC MP Nadimul Haque's House Among Seven Locations In Bengal, Delhi, Jharkhand In Money Laundering Case
An ED case was registered under PMLA based on an FIR filed at Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate, reports Ayan Neogi.
Published : September 7, 2026 at 12:16 PM IST
Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted searches at the residence of Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Nadimul Haque among seven locations across Delhi, West Bengal and Jharkhand in an alleged money laundering case involving him and an Urdu newspaper "Akhbar E Mashriq", accused of promoting communal disharmony and engaging in illegal transactions from suspicious sources.
The ED’s Kolkata zonal office team is conducting the searches in coordination with security forces and state police.
Haque is the director of the Urdu daily, "Akhbar E Mashriq Pvt Ltd".
Officials said an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) was registered based on a First Information Report (FIR) filed by the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate in West Bengal. Officials said the case involves allegations of publishing material that promotes communal disharmony, as well as illegal and unaccounted cash transactions, including funding from suspicious sources.
The ED action is part of its probe to trace the alleged proceeds of crime and establish the financial trail linked to the transactions under investigation. The agency is conducting the searches to gather documentary and digital evidence and examine the financial dealings of the entities and individuals named in the case.
Further details regarding the evidence recovered during the searches and the next course of action are awaited. The investigation is being conducted under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
The ED’s searches come as part of its wider efforts to investigate cases where alleged proceeds of crime are suspected to have been generated or routed through financial transactions involving individuals or entities under investigation.
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