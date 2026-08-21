ETV Bharat / state

ED Raids Telangana, AP In Money Laundering Probe Linked To Ex-Minister Vivekananda Reddy Murder

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted searches at six locations across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in connection with a money laundering probe linked to former Andhra Pradesh minister and MP YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case, officials said.

The search operation started early Friday and continued, covering the residence of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MP YS Avinash Reddy, among other locations. The searches are being carried out under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED action part of its probe to find out alleged financial transactions and movement of funds associated with the murder case. The agency is examining the financial trail and transactions connected with individuals and entities allegedly linked to the case.

Avinash Reddy was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation in June 2023 in connection with the murder of his uncle and former Minister Vivekananda Reddy, but he was immediately released as the Telangana High Court had granted him anticipatory bail.