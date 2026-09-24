ETV Bharat / state

ED Raids Spark AAP Protests In Punjab; HC Steps In, Appoints Warrant Officer

Chairman of the Punjab State Trade Commission, Manpreet Singh, also joined the protest outside GMADA headquarters after arriving from Ludhiana.

"The entire action by the ED is being carried out to suppress the opposition, and Ravneet Bittu’s claim about Minister Mundian fleeing abroad is completely false and baseless. We will stand firm as long as the raid continues," he said.

​Sunny Singh Ahluwalia, AAP councillor from Mohali, sharply criticised the Centre, describing the ED action as "politically motivated” and an act of “political vendetta.” He also dismissed Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu’s allegation that Punjab Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian fled the country.

The action is linked to alleged irregularities relating to land acquisition and compensation payments involving GMADA properties. The ED is also scrutinising records related to land in Mohali and New Chandigarh.

The protesters allegedly damaged vehicles belonging to the ED team parked outside the headquarters and clashed with police personnel. They demanded clarity regarding the ED probe and raid.

Raising slogans against the Centre and ED, AAP supporters and workers laid a siege to the GMADA office, where the raid had been underway for the last more than 48 hours.

“No matter how much force the Centre exerts through its agencies, as long as this unjustified ED raid at the GMADA office continues, all of us workers will remain steadfast right here on the streets," he said.

Amid the escalation of tension, senior police officials led by Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Varun Sharma reached the spot to assess the situation.

Taking to X, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema accused the BJP-led Centre of misusing the probe agencies for political gain. “The ED has increasingly become a tool of political intimidation. Raids, prolonged questioning and disruption of government offices are now being used to create fear and pressure. Yet allegations are not evidence, and investigations must ultimately stand on what is actually established. Punjab will not be intimidated, coerced or silenced. Punjab is watching. Punjab remembers. And Punjab will answer," he wrote.

Union Minister Bittu had launched a scathing attack on the Punjab government, claiming that Mundian had fled the country out of fear of the ED. “One Punjab Cabinet Minister has fled the country,” he wrote. “Where did the boys go?”

Furthermore, taking a dig at the AAP's protests, Bittu remarked, “The truth cannot be hidden by the drama of protests; it is a classic case of the pot calling the kettle black.”

Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal put the AAP government of Punjab in the dock regarding the raids being conducted in the GMADA case. He demanded that the nexus between those officers, ministers, and middlemen be exposed.

Raising questions, Badal wrote, “The ED should expose this entire nexus and also reveal why a Punjab government bungalow was allotted to former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain; was this bungalow being used for cash collection?”

Giving a new twist to the entire episode, Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa, said that the AAP leadership is distressed today because they are having to taste their own medicine. He alleged that the Punjab government itself has been intimidating opponents through the state police.

“The BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party are two sides of the same coin; investigative agencies should be used to ensure accountability in a transparent and independent manner, rather than for political vendetta,” he posted on X.

Meanwhile, the prolonged raid prompted the state government to approach the Punjab and Haryana High Court late Wednesday night. A bench led by Justice Sanjay Vashisth conducted a special hearing until 1 AM on Wednesday night regarding an urgent petition filed against the alleged detention of officials by the Punjab government.

The Court has appointed a senior Warrant Officer to oversee the proceedings taking place inside the GMADA office. It directed the Chandigarh DGP and the Mohali SSP to ensure the Warrant Officer's safety and has ordered the submission of a status report on the entire sequence of events by today.