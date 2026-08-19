ETV Bharat / state

In Money Laundering Case, ED Raids Azam Khan-Linked Jauhar Trust, University At 10 Locations In UP, Delhi

Lucknow/Rampur: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched a major search operation on Wednesday linked to the Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust and Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, tied to Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan.

ED teams reached around 10 locations in Rampur, Saharanpur and Delhi, where officials are examining documents, financial records and digital devices.

The searches are linked to an alleged money laundering case involving the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust and Mohammad Ali Jauhar University. The ED's Lucknow zonal team is conducting searches under Section 17 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

A key focus of the investigation is the movement of money linked to government contracts. The agency suspects that some funds released for government works may have been routed elsewhere through private contractors and subsequently used for activities connected with the trust or university.

ED Examines Contractor-Trust Money Trail

The investigating agency has reportedly found information about financial transactions between some contractors and the Trust. These contractors are said to have benefited from government projects.

The ED is now examining whether money received through government contracts later reached the trust or university.

According to the agency's investigation, some contractors allegedly transferred substantial amounts from funds received through government works to the trust or university. Some of the money is suspected to have been given as donations, while some may have been used for construction work.

The agency is trying to determine whether money released for government projects was ultimately diverted to Jauhar University or projects associated with it.

During the searches, the ED is examining more than paper records. Documents related to bank accounts, payment details, contractor records, trust-related papers and information stored on electronic devices are also being scrutinised.

The agency is trying to establish where the money allegedly originating from government works went, who transferred it, and where it was ultimately used.

Students Stopped From Entering Without Mobile Phones

Former Bar Association president Satnam Singh Mattu said he received calls from students claiming they were not being allowed to enter the university. He said students' phone numbers were being collected and that those without mobile phones were allegedly being stopped from entering the college.