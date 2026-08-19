In Money Laundering Case, ED Raids Azam Khan-Linked Jauhar Trust, University At 10 Locations In UP, Delhi
The ED searched Jauhar Trust and Mohammad Ali Jauhar University over alleged money laundering, with investigators examining contractor transactions and government contract funds.
Published : August 19, 2026 at 9:31 AM IST|
Updated : August 19, 2026 at 2:47 PM IST
Lucknow/Rampur: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched a major search operation on Wednesday linked to the Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust and Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, tied to Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan.
ED teams reached around 10 locations in Rampur, Saharanpur and Delhi, where officials are examining documents, financial records and digital devices.
The searches are linked to an alleged money laundering case involving the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust and Mohammad Ali Jauhar University. The ED's Lucknow zonal team is conducting searches under Section 17 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
A key focus of the investigation is the movement of money linked to government contracts. The agency suspects that some funds released for government works may have been routed elsewhere through private contractors and subsequently used for activities connected with the trust or university.
ED Examines Contractor-Trust Money Trail
The investigating agency has reportedly found information about financial transactions between some contractors and the Trust. These contractors are said to have benefited from government projects.
The ED is now examining whether money received through government contracts later reached the trust or university.
According to the agency's investigation, some contractors allegedly transferred substantial amounts from funds received through government works to the trust or university. Some of the money is suspected to have been given as donations, while some may have been used for construction work.
The agency is trying to determine whether money released for government projects was ultimately diverted to Jauhar University or projects associated with it.
During the searches, the ED is examining more than paper records. Documents related to bank accounts, payment details, contractor records, trust-related papers and information stored on electronic devices are also being scrutinised.
The agency is trying to establish where the money allegedly originating from government works went, who transferred it, and where it was ultimately used.
Students Stopped From Entering Without Mobile Phones
Former Bar Association president Satnam Singh Mattu said he received calls from students claiming they were not being allowed to enter the university. He said students' phone numbers were being collected and that those without mobile phones were allegedly being stopped from entering the college.
Mattu said he reached the university after receiving information from students and requested the ED team not to collect the children's mobile numbers.
"The children are very scared. Those who do not have mobile phones are being stopped," Mattu said.
He also questioned the ED searches and accused the government of attempting to shut down Jauhar University. He criticised the Centre and urged authorities not to harass the students.
Trust Has Faced Financial Scrutiny Before
The financial activities of the Trust and University have previously been under the scrutiny of investigating agencies. Following an Income Tax Department action in June 2026, reports emerged of further examination of financial transactions linked to the trust, tax-related matters and the alleged use of government funds.
Questions have also been raised in the past over government department-related works and construction at Jauhar University. Reports in 2023 had referred to an investigation into the alleged use of around Rs 106 crore linked to government departments.
Jauhar University has also been in the news over action concerning construction on its campus. The Rampur Development Authority took action against several buildings on the university premises, alleging that many structures were built in violation of rules.
The latest ED searches have once again brought the university and trust's financial affairs into focus.
ED teams are currently carrying out searches at different premises. It is not yet clear how much money, which documents or what digital devices have been recovered during the operation.
The detailed findings are expected to emerge after the searches are completed. For now, the ED's focus is on determining whether money linked to government contracts was directly or indirectly routed to the trust or university.
If the documents and financial transactions establish such a connection, the investigation could be expanded further.
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