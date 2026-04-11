ETV Bharat / state

ED Raids Residences Of Ex-Bengal Minister, Middleman In School Jobs Scam

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Saturday conducted a surprise raid at the south Kolkata residence of former West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee, and that of Prasanna Kumar Roy, a jailed alleged middleman, in relation to the school jobs recruitment scam, sources said.

ED sources said several officials, accompanied by a large contingent of central forces, turned up at Chatterjee's Naktala home early morning. Central forces personnel secured the area, followed by a prolonged conversation with an individual at the house about Chatterjee's whereabouts.

Shortly after, sleuths entered the house to question Chatterjee on several specific matters. The team also searched his residence, an ED official said, adding that Chatterjee did not attend an earlier summons after his release on bail.

Sources said the ED has subjected Chatterjee to fresh interrogation on crucial information and documents related to the recruitment irregularities. Several computers and printers have reportedly been seized from Partha Chatterjee's residence.

Sources further said ED officials suspect that the illicit funds recovered in connection with the recruitment scam case were channelled into the bank accounts of multiple individuals closely associated with Chatterjee, including his relatives.