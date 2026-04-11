ED Raids Residences Of Ex-Bengal Minister, Middleman In School Jobs Scam
Officials suspect that the illicit funds recovered in connection with the scam were channelled into the bank accounts of multiple individuals closely associated with Chatterjee.
Published : April 11, 2026 at 12:56 PM IST
Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Saturday conducted a surprise raid at the south Kolkata residence of former West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee, and that of Prasanna Kumar Roy, a jailed alleged middleman, in relation to the school jobs recruitment scam, sources said.
ED sources said several officials, accompanied by a large contingent of central forces, turned up at Chatterjee's Naktala home early morning. Central forces personnel secured the area, followed by a prolonged conversation with an individual at the house about Chatterjee's whereabouts.
Shortly after, sleuths entered the house to question Chatterjee on several specific matters. The team also searched his residence, an ED official said, adding that Chatterjee did not attend an earlier summons after his release on bail.
Sources said the ED has subjected Chatterjee to fresh interrogation on crucial information and documents related to the recruitment irregularities. Several computers and printers have reportedly been seized from Partha Chatterjee's residence.
Sources further said ED officials suspect that the illicit funds recovered in connection with the recruitment scam case were channelled into the bank accounts of multiple individuals closely associated with Chatterjee, including his relatives.
Furthermore, investigators believe that the crores of rupees amassed through corruption were channelled into investments via multiple shell companies, in which Chatterjee is likely to have played a role.
Chatterjee was released on bail on November 11, 2025, after spending over three years (39 months) in custody following his arrest by the ED on July 23, 2022, in connection with the scam. He had secured bail from the Supreme Court in the case probed by the CBI in August 2025, and subsequently in other related cases, before being released from judicial custody after completing formalities.
Chatterjee was accused of being the "mastermind" in a multi-crore scam involving illegal appointments of teachers and non-teaching staff (Group C & D) in government-aided schools while serving as the state's education minister. His bail conditions included surrendering his passport and not leaving the jurisdiction of the trial court.
Following the arrest, he was stripped of his cabinet portfolios and suspended from the Trinamool Congress (TMC). He was also not renominated from his Behala Paschim seat for the 2026 Assembly polls by his party, from where he was the sitting MLA for four terms since 2006.
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