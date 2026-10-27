ETV Bharat / state

ED Raids Residence Of Ex-CM Bhupesh Baghel's Aide Among Two Locations In Chhattisgarh

ED conducted raids in Durg and Raipur ( ETV Bharat )

Raipur: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted raids at the residences of two businessmen, including an aide of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, in Raipur and Durg districts in connection with a money laundering investigation linked to alleged financial irregularities in the Bharatmala project and some high-profile scams.

In Durg, the raids were held in Ganjpara area and in Raipur, searches were conducted at Ravi Nagar area of Pandri.

According to officials, an ED team arrived at the residence of Nitin Daga, a businessman, at Sushil Villa in the Ravi Nagar area of ​​Pandri in Raipur at around 4 am. A simultaneous search operation was conducted in Ganjpara area of ​​Durg, where a team reached the residence of Gulshan Baghel, a transport businessman, in the Rishabh Green City apartment complex.