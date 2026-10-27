ED Raids Residence Of Ex-CM Bhupesh Baghel's Aide Among Two Locations In Chhattisgarh
The raids were conducted at around 4 am in Ganjpara area of Durg and Ravi Nagar area of Raipur.
Published : October 27, 2026 at 4:23 PM IST
Raipur: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted raids at the residences of two businessmen, including an aide of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, in Raipur and Durg districts in connection with a money laundering investigation linked to alleged financial irregularities in the Bharatmala project and some high-profile scams.
In Durg, the raids were held in Ganjpara area and in Raipur, searches were conducted at Ravi Nagar area of Pandri.
According to officials, an ED team arrived at the residence of Nitin Daga, a businessman, at Sushil Villa in the Ravi Nagar area of Pandri in Raipur at around 4 am.
A simultaneous search operation was conducted in Ganjpara area of Durg, where a team reached the residence of Gulshan Baghel, a transport businessman, in the Rishabh Green City apartment complex.
Gulshan Baghel is the founder of 'Baghel Corporate Private Limited' and is known as a close associate of former CM Bhupesh Baghel.
ED officials are currently scrutinising financial documents, land registry records and corporate transactions.
Although an official statement from the agency is pending, sources said the operations are connected to the investigations related to alleged irregularities in the disbursement of compensation for land acquired under the Raipur-Visakhapatnam Economic Corridor under the Bharatmala Pariyojana in Chhattisgarh.
Also Read