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ED Raids Residence Of Ex-CM Bhupesh Baghel's Aide Among Two Locations In Chhattisgarh

The raids were conducted at around 4 am in Ganjpara area of Durg and Ravi Nagar area of Raipur.

ED Raids Residences Of Two Businessmen, Including Ex-CM Bhupesh Baghel's Aide, In Chhattisgarh
ED conducted raids in Durg and Raipur (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 27, 2026 at 4:23 PM IST

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Raipur: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted raids at the residences of two businessmen, including an aide of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, in Raipur and Durg districts in connection with a money laundering investigation linked to alleged financial irregularities in the Bharatmala project and some high-profile scams.

In Durg, the raids were held in Ganjpara area and in Raipur, searches were conducted at Ravi Nagar area of Pandri.

According to officials, an ED team arrived at the residence of Nitin Daga, a businessman, at Sushil Villa in the Ravi Nagar area of ​​Pandri in Raipur at around 4 am.

A simultaneous search operation was conducted in Ganjpara area of ​​Durg, where a team reached the residence of Gulshan Baghel, a transport businessman, in the Rishabh Green City apartment complex.

Gulshan Baghel is the founder of 'Baghel Corporate Private Limited' and is known as a close associate of former CM Bhupesh Baghel.

ED officials are currently scrutinising financial documents, land registry records and corporate transactions.

Although an official statement from the agency is pending, sources said the operations are connected to the investigations related to alleged irregularities in the disbursement of compensation for land acquired under the Raipur-Visakhapatnam Economic Corridor under the Bharatmala Pariyojana in Chhattisgarh.

Also Read

  1. Bharatmala Scam: ED Officials Manhandled During Raids In Chhattisgarh; Ex-Minister's Relative Under Scanner After Cash, Silver Seizure
  2. ED Raids Multiple Locations In Chhattisgarh In Bharatmala Compensation Probe

TAGGED:

ED RAIDS IN CHHATTISGARH
BHUPESH BAGHEL
BHARATMALA PROJECT
ED

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