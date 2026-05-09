ETV Bharat / state

ED Raids Punjab Minister Sanjeev Arora, Linked Persons Again

Chandigarh: The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday conducted fresh searches against Punjab industries minister Sanjeev Arora and some others allegedly linked to him as part of an investigation into a newly registered money laundering case, officials said.

They said Arora's official residence in Chandigarh is among the five premises raided. The raids also covered premises in Delhi and Gurugram (Haryana), including those of a company named Hampton Sky Realty Ltd.

The searches were launched after the central agency registered a fresh case under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the officials said. In April, the ED had raided Arora and his linked entities under the civil provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

Arora, 62, is an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from the Ludhiana West assembly seat. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann reacted to the action and posted on X that Punjab will "...never bow down before Modi's tactics." "The end of this unethical alliance of ED-BJP will begin from Punjab," he claimed in his post.

The latest probe (under the PMLA) pertains to "fake" GST purchases of mobile phones worth more than Rs 100 crore and subsequent exports to "round trip" alleged illegitimate funds from Dubai to India, as per the ED. It is alleged that multiple fake GST purchase bills were obtained from "non-existing" firms in Delhi to claim fake ITC (input tax credit).