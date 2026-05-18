ETV Bharat / state

ED Raids Premises Of AAP Leader Deepak Singla In Delhi, Goa

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted raids at premises linked to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Deepak Singla and others in Delhi and Goa in connection with an alleged money laundering case related to a bank loan fraud.

Singla, a prominent leader of the party, has been a candidate for AAP from the Vishwas Nagar Assembly constituency.

According to sources, the ED team raided his premises to scrutinise documents related to financial transactions, bank accounts, and investments. Singla was also raided by the ED in 2024 in connection with an investigation.

However, the AAP leader has not responded to the media.