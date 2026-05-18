ED Raids Premises Of AAP Leader Deepak Singla In Delhi, Goa
In a separate case, ED conducted raids in connection with an investment fraud amounting to Rs 180 crore in Delhi's Subhas Nagar area.
Published : May 18, 2026 at 12:35 PM IST
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted raids at premises linked to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Deepak Singla and others in Delhi and Goa in connection with an alleged money laundering case related to a bank loan fraud.
Singla, a prominent leader of the party, has been a candidate for AAP from the Vishwas Nagar Assembly constituency.
According to sources, the ED team raided his premises to scrutinise documents related to financial transactions, bank accounts, and investments. Singla was also raided by the ED in 2024 in connection with an investigation.
However, the AAP leader has not responded to the media.
It is reported that the investigative agency is examining alleged irregularities in bank loans and utilisation of funds associated with them.
Meanwhile, ED has also intensified its action in another major investment fraud case. It conducted raids on the premises of a person named as Ram Singh of 'Babaji Finance Group' in the Subhash Nagar area of Delhi.
Officials claim that crores of rupees were collected from people under the guise of investments, and an alleged fraud amounting to approximately Rs 180 crore was perpetrated.
The ED is now examining documents, digital records, and banking transactions in both cases. According to sources, several more individuals may be interrogated in the coming days, and the scope of the investigation could also be expanded. The raids are still underway.
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