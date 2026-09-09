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ED Raids Premises Linked To Karnataka PWD Min Satish Jarkiholi, MP Daughter

Officials said about 18 premises are being searched, including those of the PWD minister located in the Dollars Colony area of the city.

ED Raids Premises Linked To Karnataka PWD Min Satish Jarkiholi, MP Daughter
File photo of Karnataka PWD minister Satish Jarkiholi (IANS)
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By PTI

Published : September 9, 2026 at 9:15 AM IST

1 Min Read
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Bengaluru: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday raided premises linked to Karnataka PWD minister Satish Jarkiholi, his MP daughter Priyanka Jarkiholi and some others as part of an investigation, officials said.

They said about 18 premises are being searched, including those of the 64-year-old minister located in the Dollars Colony area of the city.

The premises of his daughter Priyanka Jarkiholi, an MP from the Chikkodi Lok Sabha seat, are also being covered in the raids, the officials said.

They added that this was a fresh investigation and not linked to a case which involved Jarkiholi's brother-in-law and excise department officer Y D Manjunath. Further details are awaited.

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TAGGED:

KARNATAKA PWD MINISTER
ED
PRIYANKA JARKIHOLI
ED RAID
SATISH JARKIHOLI

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