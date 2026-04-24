ETV Bharat / state

ED Raids Over 10 Locations In Haryana And Punjab In Rs 145-Crore FD Scam

New Delhi/Chandigarh: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday conducted searches at multiple locations in a money laundering case linked to an alleged Rs 145 crore fraud with the fixed deposits of Panchkula Municipal Corporation deposited in a Kotak Mahindra Bank branch in Haryana.

The raids undertaken covered a dozen locations in Chandigarh and Panchkula (Haryana), apart from Zirakpur, Dera Bassi and Rajpura (Patiala district) in Punjab.

The ED case, filed under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), stems from an FIR registered in March by the Haryana Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on charges of embezzlement of Panchkula Municipal Corporation's fixed deposits worth Rs 145 crore maintained at the Kotak Mahindra Bank branch at Sector-11 in Panchkula.

The premises of former Kotak Mahindra Bank deputy vice president Pushpender Singh, former customer relationship manager at the said branch Dileep Kumar Raghav, Vikas Kaushik, former senior accounts officer of the municipal corporation and some others were covered during the searches.

The ED said in a statement it seized "incriminating" documents during the raids. The Haryana ACB arrested Singh, Raghav and four others as part of this investigation.

The ED said it found a close "criminal nexus" of the municipal corporation and bank officials along with some private persons who hatched a conspiracy to siphon government funds.