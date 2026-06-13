ETV Bharat / state

ED Raids Multiple Locations Linked To TMC MLA Madan Mitra In Municipality Recruitment Scam

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at multiple locations, including the flat and residence of Kamarhati Trinamool MLA Madan Mitra, in connection with the municipality recruitment scam. The search operation, which began late Friday night, has been on for six hours.

It is alleged that Mitra accepted bribes — in the form of cash and gold — through middlemen in exchange for appointing unqualified candidates to various posts, including within the Kamarhati Municipality. ED officials claim there is a link between him and 125 such illegal appointments, noting that searches are being carried out at multiple locations associated with Mitra, who is a former minister in Mamata Banerjee's cabinet.

Searches have also been conducted in Beleghata, Santoshpur, and Behala. Investigators are scrutinising various documents, financial transaction records, and papers related to the recruitment process.

ED sources further revealed that searches were conducted at eight locations in and around Kolkata. These include Mitra's residences in Bhowanipore, Kalighat, Joka, and Dakshineswar.