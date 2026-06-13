ED Raids Multiple Locations Linked To TMC MLA Madan Mitra In Municipality Recruitment Scam
Mitra allegedly has accepted bribes in cash and gold through middlemen in exchange for appointing unqualified candidates to various posts, including in the Kamarhati Municipality.
Published : June 13, 2026 at 1:31 PM IST
Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at multiple locations, including the flat and residence of Kamarhati Trinamool MLA Madan Mitra, in connection with the municipality recruitment scam. The search operation, which began late Friday night, has been on for six hours.
It is alleged that Mitra accepted bribes — in the form of cash and gold — through middlemen in exchange for appointing unqualified candidates to various posts, including within the Kamarhati Municipality. ED officials claim there is a link between him and 125 such illegal appointments, noting that searches are being carried out at multiple locations associated with Mitra, who is a former minister in Mamata Banerjee's cabinet.
Searches have also been conducted in Beleghata, Santoshpur, and Behala. Investigators are scrutinising various documents, financial transaction records, and papers related to the recruitment process.
ED sources further revealed that searches were conducted at eight locations in and around Kolkata. These include Mitra's residences in Bhowanipore, Kalighat, Joka, and Dakshineswar.
It is reported that Mitra was staying with his family at his Bhabanipur flat, where ED officials turned up at 6 am, followed by a prolonged search and interrogation. The deployment of central force personnel around the housing complex led to a stir in the area. Investigating agencies claim Ayan Sil, who was arrested in 2023 in the municipality job scam case, provided the leads.
It is alleged that recruitment processes for several municipalities across the state were conducted through Sil's company, and the preparation of OMR sheets, the organisation of examinations, and the interview process were mired with irregularities.
Investigations unearthed widespread corruption in the recruitment of Group-D staff, typists, and other lower-level employees across at least seven municipalities, including Kamarhati. It has also been alleged that crores of rupees were taken for the jobs.
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