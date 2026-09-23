ED Raids Multiple Locations In Kolkata In Money Laundering, Foreign Currency Exchange Cases
ED officials are examining whether illegal financial transactions took place through foreign currency exchange operations, reports Ayan Neogi.
Published : September 23, 2026 at 4:08 PM IST
Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted simultaneous search operations across multiple locations in Kolkata's Ballygunge and New Alipore areas as part of an investigation into money laundering cases involving foreign currency exchange businesses.
Reports indicate that the searches were held at the residences and offices of two businessmen.
ED officials are examining businesses involved in foreign currency exchange. It is alleged that massive financial irregularities and illegal monetary transactions may have taken place under the guise of these foreign currency dealings. Consequently, the financial transactions, business records, and various financial documents of the concerned traders are being examined, officials said.
On Wednesday morning, ED officials arrived at specific locations in Ballygunge and New Alipore, and examined documents, transaction records, and financial papers during the searches.
Investigators are primarily trying to determine whether illegal financial transactions took place through foreign currency exchange operations and, if so, to identify the source and destination of those funds. Large sums of money are typically transacted in the foreign currency exchange business.
Determining whether there are any discrepancies between the financial transactions and the declared volume of business is considered a key aspect of the investigation. At the same time, authorities are examining whether funds were routed through individuals or entities to be invested elsewhere.
ED's operation comes at a time when the central investigative agency has recently conducted a series of searches across Kolkata and its adjoining areas in connection with money laundering cases.
A few days ago, simultaneous searches were conducted at six locations in Kolkata's Narkeldanga, Netaji Nagar, and Rabindra Sarobar. The residence of Narkeldanga-based businessman Abdur Jabbar Molla served as a key lead in that operation.
The businessman, who was under the investigators' scrutiny, faced allegations of acting as an intermediary in the collection of vast sums of money from the market through a chit fund scheme. It was alleged that a portion of the funds collected through that channel might have subsequently been invested in various businesses and the real estate or construction sectors.
Investigators suspected that the money raised via the chit fund was routed through various business transactions to conceal its actual source. It is reported that the earlier raid was conducted specifically to trace the trails of these financial transactions and locate the relevant documents.
The current ED raids in Ballygunge and New Alipore, centred on the foreign currency exchange business, have raised fresh questions regarding financial transactions. Reports indicate that the investigation is focusing on the source of funds involved in the foreign currency exchange trade, transactions across various accounts, and whether there are any discrepancies between the actual financial dealings and the figures declared in business records.
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