ETV Bharat / state

ED Raids Multiple Locations In Kolkata In Money Laundering, Foreign Currency Exchange Cases

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted simultaneous search operations across multiple locations in Kolkata's Ballygunge and New Alipore areas as part of an investigation into money laundering cases involving foreign currency exchange businesses.

Reports indicate that the searches were held at the residences and offices of two businessmen.

ED officials are examining businesses involved in foreign currency exchange. It is alleged that massive financial irregularities and illegal monetary transactions may have taken place under the guise of these foreign currency dealings. Consequently, the financial transactions, business records, and various financial documents of the concerned traders are being examined, officials said.

On Wednesday morning, ED officials arrived at specific locations in Ballygunge and New Alipore, and examined documents, transaction records, and financial papers during the searches.

Investigators are primarily trying to determine whether illegal financial transactions took place through foreign currency exchange operations and, if so, to identify the source and destination of those funds. Large sums of money are typically transacted in the foreign currency exchange business.

Determining whether there are any discrepancies between the financial transactions and the declared volume of business is considered a key aspect of the investigation. At the same time, authorities are examining whether funds were routed through individuals or entities to be invested elsewhere.