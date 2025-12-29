ETV Bharat / state

ED Raids Multiple Locations In Chhattisgarh In Bharatmala Compensation Probe

ED searched several premises in Raipur and Mahasamund while investigating alleged irregularities in compensation payments. ( ETV Bharat )

Officials said the purpose of the raids is to collect evidence from premises linked to Harmeet Singh Khanuja, his alleged associates, certain government officials and landowners in connection with these compensation payments. They also said searches are underway at nine locations in Raipur and Mahasamund districts. Details about recovered items remain undisclosed.

Raipur: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday carried out raids at multiple locations in Chhattisgarh, as part of a probe into alleged irregularities in the compensation payouts for land acquired towards the Raipur–Visakhapatnam Economic Corridor under the Bharatmala project. The case is linked to road construction between Raipur and Visakhapatnam under the Bharatmala Pariyojana, official sources said.

The alleged irregularities in compensation distribution under the Bharatmala project have also been raised in the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly. During the monsoon session, BJP MLA Dharamlal Kaushik questioned the government over the issue and demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe.

The state government, however, maintained that state investigating agencies are competent, assuring that strict action would be taken against anyone found guilty.

Bharatmala Project: What It Is And Why It Matters

Under the Bharatmala programme, around 26,000 km of economic corridors are planned for development across India. These corridors, along with the Golden Quadrilateral and the North-South and East-West corridors, are expected to handle the bulk of road-based freight movement, reducing both travel time and logistics costs.

As part of this initiative, the Raipur-Visakhapatnam Express Highway is under construction. Once completed, the distance between Raipur and Visakhapatnam will reduce to 464 km, while travel time is expected to come down from 12-14 hours to about 7-8 hours. The project is considered one of the Centre’s ambitious infrastructure initiatives and is expected to reduce traffic pressure on National Highway-30.