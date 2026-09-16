ETV Bharat / state

ED Raids Six Locations In Kolkata In Chit Fund Scam Case

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted simultaneous search operations at six locations across Kolkata in connection with a multi-crore chit fund case.

Sources aware of the development said a team of ED officials, accompanied by the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), reached the house of a businessman in the Narkeldanga area in north Kolkata at around 7 am. It is learnt that the said businessman collected public deposits promising lucrative returns and invested them in various sectors.

Later, five other teams of ED, the investigation arm of the Union Finance Minister, conducted raids at five other locations in north and south Kolkata in connection with the same chit fund case.

Sources said the public deposits were collected in the name of a ponzi entity, APM Group, which collected money and invested in various sectors, but through another corporate entity that mainly acted as a shell company.