ED Raids Kolkata Police Deputy Commissioner, Some Others in PMLA probe
The action is linked to a money laundering case against an alleged local criminal named Biswajit Podder alias Sona Pappu.
Published : April 19, 2026 at 10:45 AM IST
Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate on Sunday conducted raids at the premises of Kolkata Police Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Sinha Biswas and on another person as part of a money laundering probe against an alleged criminal and his linked syndicate in the poll-bound state.
Citing officials, PTI reported that two premises of Biswas, including his residence in the Ballygunge area and a location linked to Joy Kamdar, Managing Director of Sun Enterprise, have been raided under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
The action is linked to a money laundering case against an alleged local criminal named Biswajit Podder alias Sona Pappu, who is booked in multiple cases on charges of attempted murder and extortion.
The federal probe agency had conducted the first round of searches in this case on April 1. The ED had then seized cash of Rs 1.47 crore, apart from gold jewellery and silver valued at Rs 67.64 lakh and a country-made revolver from some premises that were searched.
The probe stems from a Kolkata Police FIR against Podder for his alleged involvement in rioting, attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy and Arms Act violations. The accused, including Podder, were engaged in organised criminal syndicate activities in the state of West Bengal and generated funds illegally by way of syndicate operations, the ED said in a statement on April 9.
Podder is also wanted by the police in a case of violence on Kankulia Road near Golpark of Kolkata and is currently on the run. The ED has issued a summons to Podder, but he has failed to join the investigation so far, according to the agency.
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