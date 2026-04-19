ETV Bharat / state

ED Raids Kolkata Police Deputy Commissioner, Some Others in PMLA probe

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate on Sunday conducted raids at the premises of Kolkata Police Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Sinha Biswas and on another person as part of a money laundering probe against an alleged criminal and his linked syndicate in the poll-bound state.

Citing officials, PTI reported that two premises of Biswas, including his residence in the Ballygunge area and a location linked to Joy Kamdar, Managing Director of Sun Enterprise, have been raided under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The action is linked to a money laundering case against an alleged local criminal named Biswajit Podder alias Sona Pappu, who is booked in multiple cases on charges of attempted murder and extortion.