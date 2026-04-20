ETV Bharat / state

ED Raids Karnataka Congress MLA's Sons, Others In Crypto-Linked PMLA Case

The search includes the premises of Mohammed Haris Nalapad and Omar Farook Nalapad, the sons of the MLA, and an alleged crypto hacker

ED raids Karnataka Congress MLA sons
FILE - Karnataka Congress MLA N A Haris (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : April 20, 2026 at 12:21 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Bengaluru: The Enforcement Directorate on Monday raided the premises of the two sons of Karnataka Congress MLA N A Haris and some others in a cryptocurrency-linked money laundering case, officials said.

About a dozen premises in the city are being searched under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). This includes the premises of Mohammed Haris Nalapad and Omar Farook Nalapad, the sons of the MLA, and an alleged crypto hacker named Srikrishna Ramesh alias Sriki, they said.

N A Haris is a Congress legislator from the Shantinagar Assembly seat of Bengaluru. The money laundering case stems from some Karnataka Police FIRs and chargesheets filed in a 2017 case of hacking of national and international websites, stealing of bitcoins by the alleged hacker Sriki and his associates.

Mohammed Haris Nalapad and Omar Farook Nalapad are alleged to be the beneficiaries of the proceeds of crime generated through this alleged crypto-linked crime, they said.

Also Read

ED Raids Kolkata Police Deputy Commissioner, Some Others in PMLA probe

TAGGED:

KARNATAKA CONGRESS MLA N A HARIS
N A HARIS
CRYPTOCURRENCY CASE
ED RAIDS KARNATAKA CONG MLA SONS

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.