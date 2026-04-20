ETV Bharat / state

ED Raids Karnataka Congress MLA's Sons, Others In Crypto-Linked PMLA Case

Bengaluru: The Enforcement Directorate on Monday raided the premises of the two sons of Karnataka Congress MLA N A Haris and some others in a cryptocurrency-linked money laundering case, officials said.

About a dozen premises in the city are being searched under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). This includes the premises of Mohammed Haris Nalapad and Omar Farook Nalapad, the sons of the MLA, and an alleged crypto hacker named Srikrishna Ramesh alias Sriki, they said.