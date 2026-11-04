ETV Bharat / state

ED Raids In Odisha, Bengal Over Alleged Rs 120 Crore Share Trading Fraud

Bhubaneswar: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday launched searches at about 10 locations in Odisha and West Bengal over an alleged investment fraud of over Rs 120 crore carried out in the name of share trading. The searches were conducted in Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and Angul in Odisha, as well as at several locations in West Bengal, as part of an investigation into suspected money laundering linked to Kalpana Financial Services.

The ED also searched the residence of the company’s Odisha head, Ishwar Bindhani, in Bishol village under Kaptipada in Udala, Mayurbhanj district. A three-member ED team reached the residence and began the search, with assistance from two bank officials and police personnel. Several documents related to financial transactions were seized during the operation.

The company allegedly collected money from people in Mayurbhanj, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and Jagatsinghpur by promising high returns on their investments. The ED has not yet issued an official statement on the searches. The agency is expected to share further details in the next two to three days.

Earlier, on January 2, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Odisha Crime Branch arrested the alleged mastermind, Amit Mandal, from West Bengal in connection with the case.

According to the EOW, Mandal and his agents allegedly lured people into investing money in share trading by promising monthly returns of 3.5 per cent to 7 per cent. They organised meetings at hotels in Bhubaneswar and Angul to persuade potential investors to invest in the scheme. Mandal also entered into agreements with investors to gain their trust.