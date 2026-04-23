ED Raids In Bitcoin Fraud Case Across Dehradun, Delhi And Roorkee
According to officials, the ED has previously attached properties worth around Rs 4 crore linked to Sharma.
Published : April 23, 2026 at 8:02 PM IST
Dehradun: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at multiple locations in Dehradun, Delhi and Roorkee on Thursday in connection with an alleged Bitcoin investment fraud case.
A complaint was registered at Dineshpur police station against Hemant Mohan Sharma, who allegedly duped investors of crores of rupees by luring them into investing in cryptocurrency schemes. Police have already filed a cheating case against him and initiated an investigation.
According to officials, the ED has previously attached properties worth around Rs 4 crore linked to Sharma.
On April 23, ED teams raided Sharma’s residence on Mohini Road in Dehradun, where important documents were examined as part of the ongoing probe. Authorities said further action is underway, and efforts are being made to identify and reach out to victims.
Officials have also urged potential investors to remain cautious while dealing with high-return investment schemes, especially those with cryptocurrencies.
In a separate incident, the ED on Tuesday concluded searches after nearly 21 hours of operations in connection with an alleged Bitcoin-linked money laundering case. Raids were carried out at several properties linked to Congress leaders across Karnataka, including multiple locations in Bengaluru.
The case came to light in 2020 following a drug-related investigation about narcotics being smuggled into the city. During the probe, several individuals were identified, including Sujay, Hemanth Muddappa, Sunish Hegde, Prasiddhi Shetty, Darshana Lamani, Pankaj Kothari, Madan, Ashish and the prime accused, Srikrishna, also known as Sriki.
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