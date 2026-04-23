ETV Bharat / state

ED Raids In Bitcoin Fraud Case Across Dehradun, Delhi And Roorkee

Dehradun: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at multiple locations in Dehradun, Delhi and Roorkee on Thursday in connection with an alleged Bitcoin investment fraud case.

A complaint was registered at Dineshpur police station against Hemant Mohan Sharma, who allegedly duped investors of crores of rupees by luring them into investing in cryptocurrency schemes. Police have already filed a cheating case against him and initiated an investigation.

According to officials, the ED has previously attached properties worth around Rs 4 crore linked to Sharma.

On April 23, ED teams raided Sharma’s residence on Mohini Road in Dehradun, where important documents were examined as part of the ongoing probe. Authorities said further action is underway, and efforts are being made to identify and reach out to victims.