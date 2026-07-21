ETV Bharat / state

ED Raids Eight Locations In Karnataka Over ISIS Recruitment, Money Laundering Case

Bengaluru: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday carried out simultaneous raids at eight locations across Karnataka, including Bengaluru, as part of its ongoing investigation into the recruitment of youth into the terrorist organisation ISIS and the collection and transfer of illegal funds for this purpose.

ED officials, who have intensified the probe based on an FIR filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), said they have raided and inspected several places linked to 'Iqra Welfare Trust' and 'Guidance for Mankind' apart from a few individuals.

The NIA has already filed a chargesheet against five accused in connection with the case. The NIA has alleged that the arrested accused were in touch with ISIS and hatched a conspiracy to incite innocent Muslim youths to join terror networks.

The youths were trained and recruited to ISIS through a camp called 'Iqra Camp' and weekend gatherings called 'Quran Circle', which were held under the pretext of personality development. Apart from this, the group was collecting money and making arrangements to send youths to Syria via Turkiye through fake and illegal channels.

The NIA had explained in its chargesheet that it had come to light during the investigation that the youths were being incited to fight against the Syrian government, which has good relations with the Indian government.

The youths were being lured towards ISIS ideology through secret social media platforms, taking advantage of the protests against the CAA and NRC in the country.