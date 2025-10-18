ETV Bharat / state

ED Raids Hyderabad Forex Companies For Irregularities In Foreign Exchange Transactions

Based on the RBI report, the ED carried out searches at Prism Forex, Garuda Forex Services, Shree Vimalnath Forex, Victory Forex and Travel Services, and Digital Forex Private Limited. ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted searches at five Full-Fledged Money Changers (FFMCs) in Hyderabad, following allegations of irregularities in foreign exchange dealings. On Friday, the ED highlighted serious lapses in compliance under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

Earlier investigations by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) officials had uncovered multiple irregularities at FFMCs, including flight bookings under false names, altered travel dates and destinations, and forgery of tourists’ signatures. Many of these tickets were booked in June and July this year for countries that do not require visas, such as Indonesia, the Maldives, Thailand, and Sri Lanka.

Based on the RBI report, the ED carried out searches at Prism Forex, Garuda Forex Services, Shree Vimalnath Forex, Victory Forex and Travel Services, and Digital Forex Private Limited. Investigations revealed that despite the RBI withdrawing licenses of Prism Forex, Victory Forex, Travel Services, and Digital Forex, foreign exchange transactions continued through the use of false documents, indicating deliberate attempts to bypass regulatory oversight.

During the raids, authorities seized crucial documents, mobile phones, laptops, Rs. 11.99 lakh in Indian currency, and Rs. 26.77 lakh in foreign currency. The ED emphasized that the ongoing investigation is aimed at identifying the extent of illegal foreign exchange operations and those responsible for these violations.