ETV Bharat / state

ED Raids Ex-Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's Home In CMRL Money Laundering Case

Thiruvananthapuram: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday conducted searches at the residence of former Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and others as part of its investigation into the CMRL money laundering case, officials said.

They said a total of 10 premises in the state, including Vijayan's rental house in the state capital here, are being raided under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).