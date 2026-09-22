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ED Raids Greater Mohali Development Authority, IAS Officer In PMLA Probe

The probe pertains to alleged corruption cases in the GMADA, including auctions, waiver of external development charges and interest charges due from builders and developers

ED RAID Greater Mohali Development Authority and IAS Officer
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By PTI

Published : September 22, 2026 at 3:26 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Chandigarh: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday raided the office of Punjab's Greater Mohali Area Development Authority and that of IAS officer and Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development, Vikas Garg, as part of a money laundering investigation, officials said. Premises located in Mohali (SAS Nagar), Chandigarh, and Ludhiana, apart from those in Delhi, are being searched, they said.

The probe pertains to alleged corruption cases in the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), including auction, waiver of external development charges and interest charges due from builders and developers, the officials said.

A clutch of Punjab Police FIRs formed the basis for the ED case, which was booked under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The central agency has previously searched and questioned some people in GMADA-linked cases.

TAGGED:

VIKAS GARG
GREATER MOHALI
MOHALI AREA DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY
ED RAIDS GMADA
ED RAID IAS OFFICER

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