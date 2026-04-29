Bharatmala Scam: ED Officials Manhandled During Raids In Chhattisgarh; Ex-Minister's Relative Under Scanner After Cash, Silver Seizure
Over 20-hour search by the Enforcement Directorate officials yielded seizure of Rs 66 lakh in cash and over 37 kg silver.
Published : April 29, 2026 at 11:05 AM IST
Dhamtari: Cash and silver articles worth lakhs of rupees were seized after officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday raided eight places including the residence of Bhupendra Chandrakar, a cousin of former Chhattisgarh minister and BJP leader Ajay Chandrakar, as part of an investigation into a major Bharatmala project compensation scam in Chhattisgarh.
The alleged irregularities are related to land acquisition for the Raipur-Visakhapatnam economic corridor, reportedly totaling over Rs 500 crore. According to sources, teams from ED's Raipur Zonal Office conducted raids at eight locations across Chhattisgarh in Abhanpur, Raipur, Dhamtari and Kurud on Monday under the provisions of the PMLA.
During the searches, various incriminating documents, digital devices, cash amounting to Rs 66.9 lakh, silver bricks, and other silver articles weighing 37.13 kilograms were seized.
One ED team arrived at the residence of Bhupendra Chandrakar in Kurud, Dhamtari district around 6 AM on Monday and left only after conducting a thorough search that lasted until 1 AM the next day.
It is reported that the team seized several crucial documents and packed them into two bags. The team also took possession of certain electronic devices.
Bhupendra Chandrakar is accused of leveraging his influence to facilitate compensation worth crores of rupees for his close associates in the Bharatmala project.
Sources suggest that following the examination of the seized documents and electronic devices, more names may surface in connection with the case.
ED Officials 'Manhandled'
Meanwhile, in Abhanpur, ED officials were allegedly manhandled during the raid at the residence of land dealer Gopal Gandhi. According to sources, while the ED team was conducting a search at Gopal Gandhi's premises, his father Satyanarayan Gandhi and brother Jai Prakash Gandhi attempted to obstruct the officials.
It is alleged that during the altercation, ED Deputy Director Neeraj Kumar Singh was manhandled. The ED officials have lodged a formal complaint at Abhanpur police station.
Abhanpur Station House Officer (SHO) Satyendra Shyam confirmed that a case has been registered against the accused for various offences including obstructing officials on duty.
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