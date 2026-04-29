ETV Bharat / state

Bharatmala Scam: ED Officials Manhandled During Raids In Chhattisgarh; Ex-Minister's Relative Under Scanner After Cash, Silver Seizure

Dhamtari: Cash and silver articles worth lakhs of rupees were seized after officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday raided eight places including the residence of Bhupendra Chandrakar, a cousin of former Chhattisgarh minister and BJP leader Ajay Chandrakar, as part of an investigation into a major Bharatmala project compensation scam in Chhattisgarh.

The alleged irregularities are related to land acquisition for the Raipur-Visakhapatnam economic corridor, reportedly totaling over Rs 500 crore. According to sources, teams from ED's Raipur Zonal Office conducted raids at eight locations across Chhattisgarh in Abhanpur, Raipur, Dhamtari and Kurud on Monday under the provisions of the PMLA.

During the searches, various incriminating documents, digital devices, cash amounting to Rs 66.9 lakh, silver bricks, and other silver articles weighing 37.13 kilograms were seized.

One ED team arrived at the residence of Bhupendra Chandrakar in Kurud, Dhamtari district around 6 AM on Monday and left only after conducting a thorough search that lasted until 1 AM the next day.

It is reported that the team seized several crucial documents and packed them into two bags. The team also took possession of certain electronic devices.

Bhupendra Chandrakar is accused of leveraging his influence to facilitate compensation worth crores of rupees for his close associates in the Bharatmala project.