ETV Bharat / state

ED Raids Builders In Delhi-NCR In 'Subvention Scheme' Fraud Case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday conducted searches at multiple locations in Delhi-NCR in a money laundering investigation linked to alleged fraud with homebuyers in the name of subvention schemes, officials said.

They said at least five premises linked to three companies-- CHD Developers Ltd., Ninex Developers Ltd. and Manju J Homes (India) Ltd. -- have been raided under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The companies could not be contacted immediately.

The money laundering probe of the ED, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), stems from three FIRs filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 2025 on the directions of the Supreme Court.