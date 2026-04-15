ETV Bharat / state

ED Raids At Business Entities Linked To AAP MP Ashok Mittal In Punjab

Jalandhar: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday conducted raids at business entities linked to AAP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal in Punjab as part of a FEMA probe, officials said.

Mittal, a 61-year-old businessman and educationist who heads the Lovely Group, including a university by this name, was recently made the deputy leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Rajya Sabha, replacing Raghav Chadha.