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ED Raids At Business Entities Linked To AAP MP Ashok Mittal In Punjab

Ashok Mittal, a 61-year-old businessman and educationist who heads the Lovely Group was recently made deputy leader of AAP in Rajya Sabha, replacing Raghav Chadha.

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By PTI

Published : April 15, 2026 at 10:50 AM IST

1 Min Read
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Jalandhar: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday conducted raids at business entities linked to AAP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal in Punjab as part of a FEMA probe, officials said.

Mittal, a 61-year-old businessman and educationist who heads the Lovely Group, including a university by this name, was recently made the deputy leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Rajya Sabha, replacing Raghav Chadha.

Officials said the searches are being conducted at multiple business entities linked to Mittal in Jalandhar and Phagwara, apart from some other locations. The action is being undertaken under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), they said.

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  2. AAP Removes Raghav Chadha As Rajya Sabha Deputy Leader; Delhi BJP Calls Kejriwal 'Weak Leader'

TAGGED:

AAP RAJYA SABHA MP ASHOK MITTAL
PUNJAB
ED RAIDS AAP MP ASHOK MITTAL
ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE

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