ETV Bharat / state

ED Raids Against Punjab Industries Minister Sanjeev Arora, Others

In this image received on April 11, 2026, Cash seized by ED during a raid against an insolvent real estate company is displayed, in New Delhi. ( PTI )

Ludhiana: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted searches at the premises of Punjab industries minister Sanjeev Arora and some others as part of an investigation, officials said.

Residential and official premises of Arora and his son Kavya Arora (linked to a company named Hampton Sky Realty Ltd.) and Hemant Sood of Findoc Finvest in Ludhiana, and an alleged bookie Chandrasekhar Aggarwal in Jalandhar are being covered, they said. The ED teams were provided security by personnel from a central paramilitary force.

Arora, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Ludhiana West, is understood to be travelling abroad as part of official work. He was raided by the ED in 2024, too.