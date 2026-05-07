ETV Bharat / state

ED Raids 12 places In Punjab In Alleged Greater Mohali Area Development Authority Licence Fraud Case

Chandigarh: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday conducted searches at multiple locations in Punjab and Chandigarh as part of a money laundering investigation against certain builders and real estate companies in an alleged land fraud case, officials said.

They said about a dozen locations in Mohali and Chandigarh linked to the Suntec City project, Ajay Sehgal, ABS Townships, Altus Builders, Dhir Constructions and associates are being searched under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

A person named Nitin Gohal is also being searched by the agency, and he is alleged to have "helped" builders who "defaulted" in payment of Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) fees and arranged political protection for them, ED officials said.

Officials identified Gohal as linked to Rajbir Ghuman, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. The accused have been charged with fraud in obtaining CLU (change of land use) licences from GMADA and subsequently cheating the public. They are alleged to have collected funds worth crores of rupees from the investors, the officials said.