ED Raids 12 Locations Linked To Ex-TMC MLA Sabyasachi Dutta In Bengal
ED raids were conducted after police recovered 3.5 kg gold from Sabyasachi Dutta's Rajarhat flat and his bank lockers few days ago, reports Ayan Neogi.
Published : July 31, 2026 at 1:54 PM IST
Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted simultaneous searches at 12 locations across Kolkata linked to arrested former Trinamool Congress MLA and ex-mayor of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation, Sabyasachi Dutta on Friday. The raids are a part of an ongoing investigation into recovery of gold and money laundering case involving the former MLA.
Investigators' primary objective is to determine the actual source of the recovered gold, origin of funds used to purchase it and valid purchase documents as well as whether an organised syndicate is operating behind the financial transactions.
ED officials, divided into multiple teams, reached 12 locations, including Khidirpur and Rajarhat, at dawn, accompanied by central armed forces. Searches were conducted at residential complexes, offices, and premises of individuals linked to the case.
Dutta was arrested on June 8 following allegations of extortion, death threats and mental harassment.
Sources said alongside paperwork, investigators are examining bank account details, property documents, financial transaction records, and various digital devices, including mobile phones, laptops, computers, and hard disks. Efforts are underway to gain a clear understanding of the flow of funds and the potential financial network through the analysis of digital data.
According to sources, today's raids were held in the aftermath of a search operation conducted a few days ago at Dutta's Rajarhat flat and bank lockers registered under his name. During the search, police recovered around 3.5 kilograms of gold.
The recovery of such a vast amount of gold raised immediate questions about the source of the assets and whether the gold was purchased legally or through corruption. A probe is underway on these lines, sources said.
According to an investigator, the priority is not merely gold recovery, but examining the entire chain of financial transactions associated with it. Authorities are scrutinising whether any "proceeds of crime from illegal activities" were utilised in accordance with the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
The ED initiated a separate investigation based on an analysis of documents and information unearthed during the police probe.
ED sources indicated that the documents and digital data recovered during today's search will undergo forensic analysis. Information may also be sought from bank officials and representatives of financial institutions if required. Sources said that if new leads emerge, the individuals involved could be summoned for questioning. In the further stages of the investigation, the roles of other persons or entities linked to these financial transactions will also be examined.
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