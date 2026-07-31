ETV Bharat / state

ED Raids 12 Locations Linked To Ex-TMC MLA Sabyasachi Dutta In Bengal

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted simultaneous searches at 12 locations across Kolkata linked to arrested former Trinamool Congress MLA and ex-mayor of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation, Sabyasachi Dutta on Friday. The raids are a part of an ongoing investigation into recovery of gold and money laundering case involving the former MLA.

Investigators' primary objective is to determine the actual source of the recovered gold, origin of funds used to purchase it and valid purchase documents as well as whether an organised syndicate is operating behind the financial transactions.

ED officials, divided into multiple teams, reached 12 locations, including Khidirpur and Rajarhat, at dawn, accompanied by central armed forces. Searches were conducted at residential complexes, offices, and premises of individuals linked to the case.

Dutta was arrested on June 8 following allegations of extortion, death threats and mental harassment.

Sources said alongside paperwork, investigators are examining bank account details, property documents, financial transaction records, and various digital devices, including mobile phones, laptops, computers, and hard disks. Efforts are underway to gain a clear understanding of the flow of funds and the potential financial network through the analysis of digital data.