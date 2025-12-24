ED Raid Unearths Rs Five Crore Assets Of Surendranagar Collector
Executive magistrate Chandrasinh Mori was taken into custody following the seizure of Rs 67.50 lakh in cash taken as bribe for expeditious processing of applications.
Published : December 24, 2025 at 4:53 PM IST
Surendranagar: Continuous raids by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Gujarat's Surendranagar for the last two days at the residences of district collector Rajendra Patel, his PA Jayrajsinh Jhala, executive magistrate Chandrasinh Mori and clerk Mayursinh Gohil have unearthed unaccounted cash worth crores of rupees.
The raids are linked to a land case involving Rs 1,500 crore in Patdi and Sayla of Surendranagar. ED officials found that Patel, an IAS officer of the 2015 batch, owns assets worth more than Rs five crore.
Jhala's residence in Lakhtar was raided for the second consecutive day. More than 3,600 bighas of land in the Vid area of Thangadh is owned by the Lakhtar State (a small princely state in the Kathiawar region). The case has been pending in court since 2023, as there is suspicion that names have been added to the survey numbers of this valuable land in Vid, worth crores of rupees. The ED investigation is expected to expose several disputed land deals.
Mori from Wadhwan has been taken into custody after over Rs 60 lakh was found in his house, and proceedings are underway to take him on a 14-day remand. During the search at his residence, Rs 67.50 lakh in cash hidden in his bedroom was seized.
Mori has clearly admitted in his statement recorded on December 23 under Section 17 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act ( PMLA), 2002, that the seized cash was accepted as bribes demanded from applicants, either directly or through intermediaries, for the expeditious or favourable processing of legal land-use applications.
