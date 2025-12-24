ETV Bharat / state

ED Raid Unearths Rs Five Crore Assets Of Surendranagar Collector

Surendranagar: Continuous raids by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Gujarat's Surendranagar for the last two days at the residences of district collector Rajendra Patel, his PA Jayrajsinh Jhala, executive magistrate Chandrasinh Mori and clerk Mayursinh Gohil have unearthed unaccounted cash worth crores of rupees.

The raids are linked to a land case involving Rs 1,500 crore in Patdi and Sayla of Surendranagar. ED officials found that Patel, an IAS officer of the 2015 batch, owns assets worth more than Rs five crore.

Jhala's residence in Lakhtar was raided for the second consecutive day. More than 3,600 bighas of land in the Vid area of ​​Thangadh is owned by the Lakhtar State (a small princely state in the Kathiawar region). The case has been pending in court since 2023, as there is suspicion that names have been added to the survey numbers of this valuable land in Vid, worth crores of rupees. The ED investigation is expected to expose several disputed land deals.