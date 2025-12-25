ED Raid Rocks Gujarat: Rs 850-Crore Land Scam Exposed, Surendranagar Collector Transferred Overnight
A local petitioner alleged that a solar project actually worth Rs 850 crore was falsely shown as Rs 60 crore project to bypass clearances.
Published : December 25, 2025 at 5:08 PM IST
Surendranagar: To unearth a massive alleged land scam, Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out raids in the Surendranagar district, following a complaint to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).
The probe centres on the irregular allocation of land worth over Rs 850 crore to a solar company near Moti Malvan village in Dhrangadhra taluka.
Earlier, Ashwin Patel, a local petitioner, alleged that a solar project actually worth Rs 850 crore was falsely shown as a Rs 60 crore project to bypass clearances. After repeated complaints to the Revenue Department, Forest officials, and other authorities failed, Patel took the matter to the PMO, prompting the ED to intervene.
A number of allegations such as illegal land allotment near the Wild Ass Sanctuary without mandatory environmental and wildlife protection measures, farmers allegedly not consulted or taken into confidence and electricity generation worth Rs 40 lakh per day surfaced.
Over several days, the ED searched multiple locations, including the residences of district collector, Rajendra Kumar Patel and deputy mamlatdar and executive magistrate Chandrasinh Mori.
Mori was arrested after the ED recovered Rs 67.5 lakh in cash, hidden in his bedroom. According to the ED, Mori admitted the money was bribe cash collected for fast-tracking and favourably clearing land-use applications.
He was produced before an Ahmedabad court, which granted ED custody till January 1. In a move following the raid, Patel was transferred overnight.