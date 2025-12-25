ETV Bharat / state

ED Raid Rocks Gujarat: Rs 850-Crore Land Scam Exposed, Surendranagar Collector Transferred Overnight

Surendranagar: To unearth a massive alleged land scam, Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out raids in the Surendranagar district, following a complaint to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The probe centres on the irregular allocation of land worth over Rs 850 crore to a solar company near Moti Malvan village in Dhrangadhra taluka.

Earlier, Ashwin Patel, a local petitioner, alleged that a solar project actually worth Rs 850 crore was falsely shown as a Rs 60 crore project to bypass clearances. After repeated complaints to the Revenue Department, Forest officials, and other authorities failed, Patel took the matter to the PMO, prompting the ED to intervene.

A number of allegations such as illegal land allotment near the Wild Ass Sanctuary without mandatory environmental and wildlife protection measures, farmers allegedly not consulted or taken into confidence and electricity generation worth Rs 40 lakh per day surfaced.