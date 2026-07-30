ED Raids Five Locations Linked To Suspected Terror Funding In 2022 Coimbatore Car Blast Case
The searches were conducted at the residences of five arrested, including Azharuddin, who was allegedly guiding the accused from a prison in Kerala.
Published : July 30, 2026 at 8:55 PM IST
Coimbatore: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday carried out searches at five locations linked to accused persons in the 2022 Coimbatore car blast case as part of its probe into alleged terror financing and money laundering.
The searches are being conducted at the residences of five accused arrested in connection with the case, including Mohammed Azharuddin, who was allegedly guiding the accused from a prison in Kerala.
The car bomb explosion occurred outside the Ukkadam Kottai Easwaran Temple in Coimbatore on October 23, 2022, killing the driver, Jamesha Mubin (28), on the spot. The blast shocked Tamil Nadu, prompting the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the probe.
During the investigation, the NIA arrested several accused and reportedly seized documents linked to banned organisations, electronic devices and other incriminating material.
The agency later arrested Mohammed Idris, followed by Azharuddin, who was lodged in Thrissur jail in Kerala. Azharuddin had earlier been arrested by the NIA for his alleged links with a key accused in the 2019 Sri Lanka Easter Sunday church bombings through social media.
Investigators alleged that one of the Coimbatore blast accused, Mohammed Ismail, had travelled to Kerala to meet Azharuddin in prison before the blast. Based on evidence gathered during the investigation, the NIA named Azharuddin as the 14th accused in the Coimbatore car blast case.
The ED raids, which began around 8 am, are being carried out by five teams of officials, including personnel from Kerala, at the residences of Feroz, Nawaz, Abbas, Yusuf and Azharuddin.
According to ED officials, the searches are aimed at tracing the financial trail behind the Coimbatore car blast and determining whether funds were mobilised to facilitate the terror conspiracy.
The searches were continuing at the time of filing this report.
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