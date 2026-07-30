ETV Bharat / state

ED Raids Five Locations Linked To Suspected Terror Funding In 2022 Coimbatore Car Blast Case

Five teams of ED carried out the raids including personnel from Kerala ( ETV Bharat )

Coimbatore: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday carried out searches at five locations linked to accused persons in the 2022 Coimbatore car blast case as part of its probe into alleged terror financing and money laundering.

The searches are being conducted at the residences of five accused arrested in connection with the case, including Mohammed Azharuddin, who was allegedly guiding the accused from a prison in Kerala.

The car bomb explosion occurred outside the Ukkadam Kottai Easwaran Temple in Coimbatore on October 23, 2022, killing the driver, Jamesha Mubin (28), on the spot. The blast shocked Tamil Nadu, prompting the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the probe.

During the investigation, the NIA arrested several accused and reportedly seized documents linked to banned organisations, electronic devices and other incriminating material.