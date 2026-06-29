ETV Bharat / state

ED Questions CMRL Joint MD Again In CMRL-Exalogic Money Laundering Probe

Kochi: The ED on Monday questioned Sharan S Kartha, Joint Managing Director of CMRL, in connection with its money laundering probe into alleged financial transactions involving the company and Exalogic Solutions Pvt Ltd, owned by former Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena T. Officials said Kartha appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office here at around 10.15 am.

This is the second time that the agency has questioned Sharan S Kartha, son of Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL) founder Sasidharan Kartha, officials said. He was earlier interrogated on June 16.

The ED had also questioned Kartha's wife and daughter as part of the investigation. Veena was questioned twice by the agency earlier this month. The ED probe pertains to allegations that CMRL paid Rs 2.78 crore to Exalogic Solutions Pvt Ltd without receiving any services in return.

According to the agency, Empower India Capital Investments Pvt Ltd (EICPL), operated by Sasidharan Kartha, had also extended loans worth Rs 50 lakh to Exalogic despite the company allegedly failing to make timely repayments.