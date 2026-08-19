ETV Bharat / state

ED Questions Actor Nidhhi Agerwal In Betting App Case

The actor had received notices from the ED earlier, but she had sought some time to appear for the inquiry due to her shooting schedules. She is facing charges of earning huge funds through hawala channels by promoting betting apps.

Visuals showed Nidhhi arriving at the ED office wearing a mask and being escorted by the security inside the premises.

Hyderabad: Actor Nidhhi Agerwal on Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in Telangana capital Hyderabad for questioning in connection with a betting app promotion case.

Sources said that Nidhhi was questioned by the ED officials for more than two hours in connection with the case. Besides NidHhi, the ED has questioned many celebrities including Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati, Manchu Lakshmi, Prakash Raj and others in the case.

The central probe agency has registered cases against 21 celebrities as part of the investigation in the case. The Telangana police had last year filed a First Information Report (FIR) against several celebrities and influencers for allegedly promoting illegal betting and gambling apps through their social media platforms. The FIR was filed at the Miyapur Police Station in Hyderabad over a petition by 32-year-old businessman PM Phanindra Sarma.

In his complaint lodged on March 19, 2025, Sarma alleged a disturbing trend of celebrities and influencers promoting illegal gambling apps that violate the Public Gambling Act of 1867. Sarma claimed that during a conversation with youth in his community, he discovered individuals influenced to invest their money in these gambling apps heavily advertised by social media personalities.

The authorities have taken the matter seriously after complaints said that lakhs of youth were losing large amounts of money and dying by suicide after believing in the promotions of betting apps by celebrities.