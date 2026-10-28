ED Attaches Jauhar University Properties Worth Rs 426.46 Crore In Money Laundering Case
The action has been taken under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, as part of an investigation into alleged financial irregularities
Published : October 28, 2026 at 10:41 PM IST
Rampur: The Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached land and buildings belonging to Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, in connection with a money laundering investigation. According to a press release issued by the ED's Lucknow Zonal Office on October 28, 2026, the attached properties are valued at Rs 426.46 crore, while their estimated current market value is nearly Rs 1,170 crore.
The action has been taken under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, as part of an investigation into alleged financial irregularities linked to the university.
The ED's investigation focuses on alleged money laundering involving the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust, senior Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan and others.
According to the agency, the university is located in Jauhar Nagar in Singhankhera village in Rampur and is operated through the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust. The ED stated that the trust was established by Azam Khan, who serves as the university's honorary chancellor.
According to the ED, the investigation originated from 26 FIRs registered at the Azeem Nagar police station in Rampur. The complaints alleged that agricultural land belonging to farmers was forcibly acquired for the university.
Citing an investigation report by the district administration, the ED also referred to allegations of illegal occupation of plots associated with enemy property.
According to the ED's press release, the investigation also uncovered allegations that funds allocated for government construction projects were diverted towards the construction of the university.
The agency alleged that some contractors who had secured government contracts routed money to the trust in the form of donations.
The ED had shared information related to the case with the Uttar Pradesh Police. However, the allegations are subject to investigation and judicial proceedings, and final conclusions will depend on the outcome of the legal process.
The press release also refers to an FIR registered at the Azeem Nagar police station on October 13, 2026.
Other cases registered in Rampur reportedly include allegations concerning the demolition of houses and the transportation of municipal cleaning machinery to the university campus.
The investigation also examined allegations that construction materials intended for government projects were used in building the university.
The provisional attachment of the properties forms part of the ED's ongoing money laundering investigation. The attachment is temporary and remains subject to the applicable legal process.
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