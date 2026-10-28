ETV Bharat / state

ED Attaches Jauhar University Properties Worth Rs 426.46 Crore In Money Laundering Case

Rampur: The Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached land and buildings belonging to Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, in connection with a money laundering investigation. According to a press release issued by the ED's Lucknow Zonal Office on October 28, 2026, the attached properties are valued at Rs 426.46 crore, while their estimated current market value is nearly Rs 1,170 crore.

The action has been taken under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, as part of an investigation into alleged financial irregularities linked to the university.

The ED's investigation focuses on alleged money laundering involving the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust, senior Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan and others.

Mohd Ali Jauhar University was established by Azam Khan (ETV Bharat)

According to the agency, the university is located in Jauhar Nagar in Singhankhera village in Rampur and is operated through the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust. The ED stated that the trust was established by Azam Khan, who serves as the university's honorary chancellor.

According to the ED, the investigation originated from 26 FIRs registered at the Azeem Nagar police station in Rampur. The complaints alleged that agricultural land belonging to farmers was forcibly acquired for the university.

Citing an investigation report by the district administration, the ED also referred to allegations of illegal occupation of plots associated with enemy property.

According to the ED's press release, the investigation also uncovered allegations that funds allocated for government construction projects were diverted towards the construction of the university.