ETV Bharat / state

ED Officials' FIR Case: Jharkhand HC Imposes Rs 10,000 Fine On Heman Soren For Seeking More Time

Ranchi: While hearing a petition seeking quashing of an FIR registered under the SC/ST Act against Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials, the Jharkhand High Court on Thursday imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Expressing displeasure over Soren's request for six weeks' time to file his response in the matter, the court granted him four weeks to submit the reply. Fixing the next hearing for November 2, the High Court has directed that the fine amount be deposited with the Jharkhand State Legal Services Authority.

Former ED officials Kapil Raj, Devvrat Jha, and others had moved the petition, seeking the cancellation of the FIR lodged against them by Soren.

Earlier, the High Court had directed Soren to file his response in the case. During a hearing in April, Soren had also sought additional time to submit his reply, following which the court had imposed a similar monetary penalty.