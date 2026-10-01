ED Officials' FIR Case: Jharkhand HC Imposes Rs 10,000 Fine On Heman Soren For Seeking More Time
The case dates back to January 2024, when the Central agency conducted searches at Soren's Delhi residence, following which he filed the case in Ranchi.
Published : October 1, 2026 at 7:18 PM IST
Ranchi: While hearing a petition seeking quashing of an FIR registered under the SC/ST Act against Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials, the Jharkhand High Court on Thursday imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Chief Minister Hemant Soren.
Expressing displeasure over Soren's request for six weeks' time to file his response in the matter, the court granted him four weeks to submit the reply. Fixing the next hearing for November 2, the High Court has directed that the fine amount be deposited with the Jharkhand State Legal Services Authority.
Former ED officials Kapil Raj, Devvrat Jha, and others had moved the petition, seeking the cancellation of the FIR lodged against them by Soren.
Earlier, the High Court had directed Soren to file his response in the case. During a hearing in April, Soren had also sought additional time to submit his reply, following which the court had imposed a similar monetary penalty.
The case dates back to January 2024, when the ED had conducted searches at Soren's Delhi residence. Following the raid, he lodged an FIR at the SC/ST police station in Ranchi against then ED officials, alleging harassment and violation of rights by the officials.
He contended that, as a member of a Scheduled Tribe, the ED's actions had not only insulted him personally but had also demeaned the tribal community he represents.
Acting on the FIR, Ranchi Police issued notices to the ED officials under Section 41A of the CrPC, prompting them to approach the High Court, seeking the quashing of the FIR, relief from any investigation and further proceedings arising out of the case.
Earlier, the High Court had stayed the notices issued by the police and all related actions against the ED officials, while directing the state government to file its response.
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