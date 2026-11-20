ETV Bharat / state

‘Wrong Naushad’: Family Alleges ED Searched Their Home In Hawala Probe By Mistake

Kozhikode: An ED search at a house in this north Keralam district on Friday allegedly resulted in a case of mistaken identity, with a family claiming that officials had searched their home while looking for another person named Naushad.

The ED conducted searches at around a dozen locations in Keralam as part of an investigation into alleged foreign exchange violations and hawala transactions, officials said. The searches are being carried out under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

A family member of Naushad, a fisherman, said ED officials arrived at their house at around 7 am and told the family that they were looking for Naushad in connection with a hawala transaction involving Rs 100 crore.

“When the ED officials said they were looking for the son of Usman, we told them that Naushad’s father’s name was Mohammed, not Usman. But the officials refused to leave. We allowed them to search the house. They completed the search but found nothing,” a family member told reporters.

The family alleged that the officials showed them a photograph of the person they were looking for only towards the end of the search. They said the person in the photograph was not the Naushad living in the house. The search lasted nearly four hours.