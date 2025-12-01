ETV Bharat / state

ED Issues Show Cause Notice To Kerala CM, Ex-Minister Issac In Masala Bond Case

Thiruvananthapuram: The Enforcement Directorate has issued a Rs 466-crore FEMA show cause notice to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, former finance minister Thomas Issac, and the CM's chief principal secretary K M Abraham in the KIIFB Masala Bond case, officials said on Monday.

The notice, which does not require a personal appearance, was issued about 10-12 days ago by the federal probe agency under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

A show-cause notice is issued after the end of the investigation in a FEMA investigation, and the contravention quantified in it is akin to a penalty. The probe is related to the end-use of Rs 2,000 crore raised by KIIFB through masala bonds, and its compliance with the FEMA norms.