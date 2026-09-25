ETV Bharat / state

ED Issues Fresh Summons Notice To Former Minister Ambati Rambabu In Andhra Pradesh Liquor Scam Case

Amaravati: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a fresh notice to YSRCP leader and former Andhra Pradesh minister Ambati Rambabu, summoning him for questioning on Monday (September 28) in connection with an alleged liquor transportation scam during the YSRCP's tenure. While Rambabu was supposed to attend the questioning on Friday, he has informed the agency that he is unable to appear due to ill health and would attend the questioning after fully recovering.

This is the third notice issued to Rambabu in the case. The ED had earlier summoned him to appear on September 11. At the time, he told officials that he had not received the notice and would appear if a fresh written summons was issued.

Sources said that the ED suspects that Rambabu facilitated liquor transportation subcontracts for his associates Marri Subba Reddy and Rayapati Purushotham and siphoned off substantial funds in the process.

As part of the investigation, ED officials questioned Subba Reddy and Purushotham separately for nearly seven hours at the agency's Hyderabad office on Thursday. Nagesh, who managed the accounts of their companies, was also questioned.

The officials reportedly sought explanations about the ₹19.58 crore credited to the accounts of Subba Reddy and Purushotham for handling liquor transportation subcontracts between 2020 and 2024, including where the money was transferred, who controlled the recipient accounts and who ultimately benefited from the funds.