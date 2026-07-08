ETV Bharat / state

ED Freezes TMC's Rs 440-Cr Worth Bank Deposits Under PMLA

Kolkata/New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday said it has frozen three bank accounts of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), holding deposits worth Rs 440 crore, under the anti-money laundering law following searches in an alleged funds misappropriation case. There was no immediate response from the political party.

The central agency said in a statement that the orders were issued under Section 17 (1A) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). This section authorises an ED officer to freeze an asset (like a bank deposit) when it is not practicable to seize such a property and it is essential that the asset is not transferred or otherwise dealt with.

Such an order has to be confirmed by the adjudicating authority of the PMLA within a fixed time period. An amount of Rs 440.42 crore is held in the three HDFC Bank accounts of the TMC, the ED said.

In a related development, the private bank, where these accounts of the TMC are held, filed a report before the Calcutta High Court as directed to disclose the corpus held in these accounts.

The court did not open the report and the hearing was adjourned till Thursday. The ED on Tuesday raided five premises in Kolkata including those belonging to a private jet and charter hiring company named Carewell Aviation India Pvt. Ltd.

The agency undertook this action after taking cognisance of an FIR filed by Kolkata police (Bidhannagar cyber wing) regarding allegations of dishonest financial dealings, unlawful money collection, and routing suspected funds through certain bank accounts of the TMC, which was recently ousted from power in West Bengal by the BJP.