ED Finds Documents Of Another Firm Linked To Pinarayi Vijayan's Daughter Veena, Freezes Rs 15.57 Lakh In Bank Account
According to ED, CMRL founder Sasidharan stated that payments were made to Exalogic because of his personal relationship with Pinarayi Vijayan who was Kerala CM.
Published : July 25, 2026 at 3:26 PM IST
Kochi: The Enforcement Directorate has reportedly unearthed documents relating to a new company named Laker India Corporation during a search at the residence of T Veena, daughter of Communist Party of India (Marxist) senior leader and Leader of Opposition in Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan, as part of its ongoing money-laundering investigation into the financial transactions involving Kochi-based Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL), a private mining company.
The ED has subsequently frozen Rs 15,57,414 held in an HDFC Bank account linked to Laker India Corporation based in Kozhikode. The details of the action are understood to have been included in a report submitted by the agency before the Adjudicating Authority under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
The search at T Veena's residence was conducted on May 27, 2026, as part of a wider operation in which the ED reportedly carried out searches at around 12 locations across Kerala in connection with the CMRL probe. The searches reportedly included the residence of P A Mohammed Riyas, former minister and T Veena's husband, in Kozhikode, as well as the residences of promoters and other key persons associated with CMRL.
The emergence of Laker India Corporation has now widened the scope of the investigation, with the ED examining the company's ownership, business activities, financial transactions and its possible links with T Veena and her now-defunct IT firm, Exalogic Solutions.
However, there is currently no official confirmation that Laker India Corporation is a shell company. The precise nature of its business, its ownership structure and its role, if any, in the alleged financial transactions remain under investigation. The fact that documents relating to the company were reportedly recovered during the search and that Rs 15.57 lakh in its bank account has been frozen does not, by itself, establish that the company is a shell entity or that it has committed any offence.
T Veena, daughter of former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, was associated with Exalogic Solutions, a Bengaluru-based IT firm that is now reportedly non-operational. The ED's probe centres on alleged financial transactions between Exalogic and CMRL, which allegedly made sizeable payments to the IT company over a period of time. The agency is examining whether these payments were made against genuine services or had any other purpose.
The case gained prominence following allegations surrounding payments made by CMRL to Exalogic. The ED has alleged that nearly Rs 2.78 crore was transferred to Exalogic in the guise of payments for IT consultancy and (Enterprise Resource Planning) ERP-related services and is investigating whether genuine services were actually provided in return.
The investigation received further impetus following the alleged statement of former CMRL Managing Director S N Sasidharan Kartha before the ED. According to the agency's findings, Kartha allegedly stated that payments were made to Exalogic because of his personal relationship with Pinarayi Vijayan who was then Chief Minister. Kartha's revelation comes as a massive blow to Veena, whose bank accounts were previously frozen by the ED as part of the monthly payoff case investigation.
The statement, recorded on April 24, 2024, under Section 50 of the PMLA, has become a significant part of the ongoing investigation.
The ED is also probing alleged wider financial irregularities within CMRL, including the alleged diversion of funds through questionable expenses and transactions involving vendors. The agency is examining the movement of funds and the possible involvement of various individuals and entities.
T Veena has already been questioned by the ED in connection with the case and is likely to face further questioning as the investigation progresses. The discovery of Laker India Corporation is expected to prompt the agency to examine whether the company had any financial, operational or ownership links with T Veena, Exalogic or other entities under investigation.
Further, Empower India Capital Investments, an NBFC owned by Kartha, provided a Rs 50 lakh loan to Exalogic, which the latter completely failed to repay under commercial terms.
Pinarayi Rejects All Allegations
In Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, Pinarayi Vijayan has rejected the allegations and criticised the claims made against him in connection with the case. He has also questioned the manner in which the media has reported the allegations and maintained that attempts were being made to politically link him to the controversy.
Turing the tables on the media, Vijayan pointed out a fake news report regarding CPI(M) leader and former health minister PK Sreemathi early this week and dismissed the allegations as ''mere media creations'' and challenged the authorities to release all related documents.
When repeatedly pressed on the issue during the press conference, he smilingly retorted by asking if the media had forgotten about Singapore based-Kamala International, which they linked to his wife.
The case had initially gained prominence following findings relating to alleged payments made by CMRL to Exalogic. The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) and other central agencies have also examined different aspects of the transactions, while the ED is pursuing the matter under the PMLA.
With the discovery of Laker India Corporation and the freezing of Rs 15.57 lakh in its HDFC Bank account, the investigation has now potentially expanded beyond Exalogic. The ED is expected to examine the company's financial history, ownership, business operations and the source and movement of funds in the frozen account. At this stage, however, the precise role of Laker India Corporation remains unclear. There is no official confirmation that it is a shell company, and its connection, if any, with the alleged financial irregularities involving CMRL and Exalogic will have to be established through the ongoing investigation.
It is alleged that the CMRL founder Kartha misappropriated Rs 182 crore over the past 15 years. Nearly Rs 139 crore was diverted under the fake pretext of sludge handling and transportation costs without any actual services or invoices. Additionally, Rs 43 crore was siphoned off by generating forged bills through known vendors.
This was executed using a circular payment method where money was transferred to vendors via banks, and after deducting a fixed commission, the remaining amount was returned in cash to Kartha and his accomplices.
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