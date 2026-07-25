ETV Bharat / state

ED Finds Documents Of Another Firm Linked To Pinarayi Vijayan's Daughter Veena, Freezes Rs 15.57 Lakh In Bank Account

Kochi: The Enforcement Directorate has reportedly unearthed documents relating to a new company named Laker India Corporation during a search at the residence of T Veena, daughter of Communist Party of India (Marxist) senior leader and Leader of Opposition in Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan, as part of its ongoing money-laundering investigation into the financial transactions involving Kochi-based Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL), a private mining company.

The ED has subsequently frozen Rs 15,57,414 held in an HDFC Bank account linked to Laker India Corporation based in Kozhikode. The details of the action are understood to have been included in a report submitted by the agency before the Adjudicating Authority under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The search at T Veena's residence was conducted on May 27, 2026, as part of a wider operation in which the ED reportedly carried out searches at around 12 locations across Kerala in connection with the CMRL probe. The searches reportedly included the residence of P A Mohammed Riyas, former minister and T Veena's husband, in Kozhikode, as well as the residences of promoters and other key persons associated with CMRL.

The emergence of Laker India Corporation has now widened the scope of the investigation, with the ED examining the company's ownership, business activities, financial transactions and its possible links with T Veena and her now-defunct IT firm, Exalogic Solutions.

However, there is currently no official confirmation that Laker India Corporation is a shell company. The precise nature of its business, its ownership structure and its role, if any, in the alleged financial transactions remain under investigation. The fact that documents relating to the company were reportedly recovered during the search and that Rs 15.57 lakh in its bank account has been frozen does not, by itself, establish that the company is a shell entity or that it has committed any offence.

T Veena, daughter of former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, was associated with Exalogic Solutions, a Bengaluru-based IT firm that is now reportedly non-operational. The ED's probe centres on alleged financial transactions between Exalogic and CMRL, which allegedly made sizeable payments to the IT company over a period of time. The agency is examining whether these payments were made against genuine services or had any other purpose.

The case gained prominence following allegations surrounding payments made by CMRL to Exalogic. The ED has alleged that nearly Rs 2.78 crore was transferred to Exalogic in the guise of payments for IT consultancy and (Enterprise Resource Planning) ERP-related services and is investigating whether genuine services were actually provided in return.

The investigation received further impetus following the alleged statement of former CMRL Managing Director S N Sasidharan Kartha before the ED. According to the agency's findings, Kartha allegedly stated that payments were made to Exalogic because of his personal relationship with Pinarayi Vijayan who was then Chief Minister. Kartha's revelation comes as a massive blow to Veena, whose bank accounts were previously frozen by the ED as part of the monthly payoff case investigation.

The statement, recorded on April 24, 2024, under Section 50 of the PMLA, has become a significant part of the ongoing investigation.

The ED is also probing alleged wider financial irregularities within CMRL, including the alleged diversion of funds through questionable expenses and transactions involving vendors. The agency is examining the movement of funds and the possible involvement of various individuals and entities.