ETV Bharat / state

ED Finds Land Deals And Medical College Contracts Linked To Former Kolkata Cop Santanu, Gets 14-Day Remand

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday claimed that former Kolkata Police Deputy Commissioner and former Kalighat Police Station Officer-in-Charge Santanu Sinha Biswas was part of a powerful syndicate involved in land grabbing, abuse of police influence and large-scale financial irregularities.

Producing Biswas before the City Sessions Court that remanded him to ED custody till May 28, the central agency stated that the alleged network operated for years through administrative influence, intimidation and criminal elements to forcibly take control of disputed land parcels across Kolkata and its suburbs. The name of one 'Sona Pappu', allegedly a criminal figure, also surfaced during the proceedings.

According to the ED, Biswas became powerful during his tenure as OC of Kalighat Police Station and later expanded his reach while serving as Chairman of the Kolkata Police Welfare Board. He built an extensive network across various levels of the State Police and Kolkata Police by leveraging his official position and connections, the investigating team alleged.

The ED informed the court that owners of disputed properties were allegedly pressured to surrender their land. Whenever objections were raised, a criminal syndicate allegedly intervened through intimidation, coercion and forceful transfer of ownership. Investigators claimed that 'Sona Pappu' was linked to the alleged operations.

The agency also revealed details of alleged large-scale financial transactions linked to Biswas and his family. The ED claimed that canteen management contracts for five state-run medical colleges were awarded in the name of Biswas’s wife. Investigators are examining how the contracts were obtained and whether administrative influence was used in the process.

According to the ED, substantial amounts of money also moved through hands in canteen business. The agency further alleged that Biswas received expensive gifts worth several crores of rupees on multiple occasions, many of which were routed through Joy S. Kamdar. Investigators are probing the identity of those who provided the gifts and whether any official favours were exchanged in return.

The ED also told the court that nearly Rs 1 crore was spent on renovating Biswas’s residence in Murshidabad. Investigators are examining the source of the funds, the financer and whether the money trail is connected to other financial transactions under scrutiny.

The emergence of 'Sona Pappu’s' name has triggered fresh political and administrative attention around the case. Investigating agencies suspect that more influential people may have been linked to the alleged nexus involving land grabbing, financial corruption and abuse of influence. The ED has sought 14 days custody of Biswas, arguing that the case has wide financial and administrative ramifications and requires further interrogation.