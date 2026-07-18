ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra: ED Files Money Laundering Chargesheet Against Self-styled Godman Ashok Kharat

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a 3,000-page charge sheet against self-styled godman Ashok Kharat and five others in a Mumbai special PMLA court regarding the alleged misappropriation of ₹42.88 crore through fake accounts and fraudulent religious practices.

Besides Kharat, his wife Kalpana Kharat and four others have also been named as accused in the case. The chargesheet contains statements of 37 witnesses, financial transaction records, digital evidence and documents relating to assets seized during the investigation.

Among those questioned by the ED were NCP leader Rupali Chakankar in Mumbai in May 2026. Chakankar had served as a trustee of Ashok Kharat's Shivanika Trust.

According to the investigation, accounts were allegedly opened in the names of Chakankar and her relatives at the cooperative credit society on Kharat's behalf. Chakankar, however, denied having any financial or land-related dealings with him.

During the eight-hour interrogation, Chakankar told the ED that she visited him because of personal faith. The ED said it seized assets during searches, including ₹13.92 crore in cash, bank deposits worth ₹2.60 crore, a Mercedes-Benz car, foreign currency worth ₹5.18 lakh, and jewelry valued at ₹1.12 crore. Additionally the agency also sealed immovable properties worth ₹19.20 crore.

The investigation further revealed that 108 fake accounts were opened at the Samata Nagari Cooperative Credit Society in Rahata, and 34 benami (proxy) accounts were opened at the Jagdamba Mata Rural Non-Agricultural Cooperative Credit Society in Sinnar.