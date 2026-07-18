Maharashtra: ED Files Money Laundering Chargesheet Against Self-styled Godman Ashok Kharat
Six accused named; chargesheet includes statements of 37 witnesses, financial records, digital evidence and details of assets seized during the probe.
Published : July 18, 2026 at 10:18 PM IST
Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a 3,000-page charge sheet against self-styled godman Ashok Kharat and five others in a Mumbai special PMLA court regarding the alleged misappropriation of ₹42.88 crore through fake accounts and fraudulent religious practices.
Besides Kharat, his wife Kalpana Kharat and four others have also been named as accused in the case. The chargesheet contains statements of 37 witnesses, financial transaction records, digital evidence and documents relating to assets seized during the investigation.
Among those questioned by the ED were NCP leader Rupali Chakankar in Mumbai in May 2026. Chakankar had served as a trustee of Ashok Kharat's Shivanika Trust.
According to the investigation, accounts were allegedly opened in the names of Chakankar and her relatives at the cooperative credit society on Kharat's behalf. Chakankar, however, denied having any financial or land-related dealings with him.
During the eight-hour interrogation, Chakankar told the ED that she visited him because of personal faith. The ED said it seized assets during searches, including ₹13.92 crore in cash, bank deposits worth ₹2.60 crore, a Mercedes-Benz car, foreign currency worth ₹5.18 lakh, and jewelry valued at ₹1.12 crore. Additionally the agency also sealed immovable properties worth ₹19.20 crore.
The investigation further revealed that 108 fake accounts were opened at the Samata Nagari Cooperative Credit Society in Rahata, and 34 benami (proxy) accounts were opened at the Jagdamba Mata Rural Non-Agricultural Cooperative Credit Society in Sinnar.
According to the ED, funds routed through these 142 accounts were allegedly used to purchase properties in Nashik, Ahilyanagar, Pune, Solapur, and Mumbai worth crores of rupees.
According to ED, Kharat projected himself as possessing divine powers to deceive followers and used props like remote-controlled snakes and tiger skins to reinforce those claims.
The agency further said that he drugged female devotees before sexually exploiting them and sold ordinary items, including tamarind seeds, glass pebbles and bottles of honey, for lakhs of rupees after claiming they had miraculous healing powers.
According to the chargesheet, wealthy businessmen were among his primary targets. According to the ED, Kharat frightened them by predicting divine wrath, the death of family members or the collapse of their businesses, and then induced them to pay large sums in the name of 'Avatar Puja', religious rituals and donations.
The investigation indicates that the accused exploited the faith of devotees and collected substantial amounts by promising relief from illness, financial distress and family problems through special rituals, the ED stated in the chargesheet.
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