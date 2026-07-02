ETV Bharat / state

ED Files FIR Against Ex-TMC Councillor Debraj Chakraborty In Disproportionate Assets Case

Kolkata: A day after the West Bengal Police's Special Task Force (STF) arrested Debraj Chakraborty, former Trinamool Congress councillor of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation and husband of former MLA Aditi Munshi, the Enforcement Directorate filed an FIR in connection with a probe into alleged disproportionate assets, financial irregularities and other cases on Thursday.

ED sources said that the probe will examine not only Chakraborty's financial transactions but also the roles of influential individuals associated with him. They said that the probe will also include other charges against him, including extortion.

According to ED sources, preparations for an investigation against Chakraborty had been underway for quite some time. Investigators had long been scrutinising the extent of his vast assets and their sources. Questions had arisen regarding how he amassed such substantial wealth while serving as a councillor. Investigators suspect a significant discrepancy between his declared income and assets, and his actual wealth.

Both Chakraborty and Aditi had moved anticipatory bail before the Calcutta High Court a few weeks ago. While Aditi's application was accepted, her husband's was turned down.