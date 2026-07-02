ED Files FIR Against Ex-TMC Councillor Debraj Chakraborty In Disproportionate Assets Case
Preliminary probe revealed Debraj Chakraborty not only served as a councillor but was also involved in overseeing and coordinating government projects across North 24 Parganas.
Published : July 2, 2026 at 12:49 PM IST
Kolkata: A day after the West Bengal Police's Special Task Force (STF) arrested Debraj Chakraborty, former Trinamool Congress councillor of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation and husband of former MLA Aditi Munshi, the Enforcement Directorate filed an FIR in connection with a probe into alleged disproportionate assets, financial irregularities and other cases on Thursday.
ED sources said that the probe will examine not only Chakraborty's financial transactions but also the roles of influential individuals associated with him. They said that the probe will also include other charges against him, including extortion.
According to ED sources, preparations for an investigation against Chakraborty had been underway for quite some time. Investigators had long been scrutinising the extent of his vast assets and their sources. Questions had arisen regarding how he amassed such substantial wealth while serving as a councillor. Investigators suspect a significant discrepancy between his declared income and assets, and his actual wealth.
Both Chakraborty and Aditi had moved anticipatory bail before the Calcutta High Court a few weeks ago. While Aditi's application was accepted, her husband's was turned down.
Investigations revealed that Chakraborty declared assets significantly lower than his actual holdings in the affidavit submitted during the election. After verifying this information, the ED has now begun examining aspects related to money laundering and assets disproportionate to known sources of income. If necessary, the central investigative agency may also seek to take him into custody from the state police for interrogation.
The ED's initial investigation revealed that Debraj's influence was not limited to his municipal area, but he was also involved in overseeing and coordinating various government projects across multiple areas of North 24 Parganas, including the Basirhat subdivision. Based on this, the scope of his financial transactions and his connections to these various projects are being examined.
It has also been revealed that after 2011, he began to gain prominence within Trinamool leader Abhishek Banerjee's inner circle. Information obtained by investigators indicates that he was subsequently entrusted with special responsibilities regarding various organisational and administrative tasks.
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