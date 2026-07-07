ETV Bharat / state

ED Files 3,500-Page Chargesheet In Multi-Crore Bitcoin Scam Against Prime Accused Sriki And Others

Bengaluru: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a 3,500-page chargesheet before a Special Court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against six accused, including prime accused Srikrishna Ramesh alias Sriki, in connection with the alleged multi-crore Bitcoin scam.

The chargesheet names Srikrishna Ramesh, businessman Sunish Hegde, cryptocurrency trader Robin Khandevala, a private company, and two other individuals allegedly linked to the money laundering operation.

The ED had conducted searches in April as part of its investigation before arresting Sriki, Hegde and Khandevala in May. All three are currently in judicial custody.

According to the prosecution complaint, Sriki is an internationally known hacker with expertise in breaching online gaming platforms. The agency has alleged that he hacked the Karnataka government's e-procurement portal and siphoned off Rs 11.5 crore.

The ED has further alleged that businessman and contractor Sunish Hegde, who is said to have political connections, financed Sriki's lavish lifestyle and encouraged him to carry out cyberattacks on online gaming platforms.

Investigators alleged that Hegde conspired with Sriki to extort money from hacked companies by negotiating with them after cyber breaches. According to the chargesheet, the accused allegedly demanded Rs 2 crore, casino chips and other virtual assets from affected companies in exchange for resolving the cyberattacks.